University of Sharjah offers full scholarships to UAE's top achievers

Sharjah Deputy Ruler said the initiative supports outstanding students by giving them the opportunity to pursue their academic ambitions in an exceptional learning environment

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 4:16 PM
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Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, has announced full scholarships for the UAE's top high school graduates from the 2025–2026 academic year across all educational streams.

The scholarships will cover full tuition for the duration of their undergraduate studies in any accredited programme at the University of Sharjah.

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The initiative is designed to help outstanding students continue their education and achieve their academic goals, while supporting the university's efforts to prepare skilled graduates for the workforce.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated the top-performing students and their families, praising their hard work and academic achievements.

He said the University of Sharjah remains committed to attracting talented students through high-quality academic programmes, helping develop graduates who can contribute to society and the UAE's continued development.

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