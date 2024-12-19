Unicity International and Dubai Cares collaborate to transform the learning environment at Ajman School

Over 214 Unicity International volunteers enhanced the learning environment for 800 students by assembling furniture, painting murals, restocking supplies, and upgrading the kindergarten area

Unicity International, in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), has successfully transformed the learning environment at Al Rashidyah Private School in Ajman, leaving a lasting mark on the students' educational experience.

As part of Dubai Cares' School Refurbishment edition of Volunteer Emirates, over 214 volunteers, including employees and distributors from Unicity International, came together on November 23, 2024, to enhance the learning environment for more than 800 students at the school by assembling new desks and chairs, painting educational murals, replenishing teachers' rooms with supplies and installing artificial grass and shades within the kindergarten area, helping to transform the school into a lively and inspiring place for students to learn and grow.

"We are proud to have partnered with Dubai Cares for this initiative," said Bonita Hughes, executive director of the Unicity Make Life Better Foundation. "Education can create opportunities for a better future. We are grateful for the opportunity to work together to create brighter, more inspiring spaces for the children in Ajman."

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, COO at Dubai Cares said: "Education is a shared responsibility, and this initiative highlights the extraordinary impact of partnerships. We deeply appreciate Unicity's strong belief in the power of community and their unwavering commitment to education. Together, we have revitalised the learning environment at Al Rashidiyah Private School, creating a space that inspires and supports students on their educational journey."

Participation in Dubai Cares' Volunteer Emirates initiative is part of the Unicity International’s ongoing commitment to improve local communities through impactful projects. Unicity looks forward to continuing this collaboration in the future, with a shared commitment to improving people's lives.

