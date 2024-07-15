UAE's largest chess club to introduce game in Sharjah schools, nurture young talent

Photo: AFP File. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 8:51 AM

Institutions in Sharjah may soon see the introduction of chess in several schools as the emirate is actively promoting the game among students in a bid to identify new talents.

The world's largest chess club, Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, is trying to foster greater interest in chess among schools and its students across the emirate, in collaboration with the UAE Chess Federation.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Schools play a significant role in preparing and qualifying new players. We are working to encourage schools to take on this role and promote the game among students across the emirate," said Sheikh Dr Khalid bin Hamid Al Qasimi, President of the UAE Arab Chess Federation and Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club in an exclusive interview to Khaleej Times.

"We have future plans to expand our initiatives throughout Sharjah and aim to reach all schools to discover new talents,” he added.

Sheikh Dr Khalid recalled that as a child, he would accompany his father to the club.

“I have been playing chess since childhood, as my father was the Vice President of the UAE Chess Federation. I used to accompany him to clubs, and I started playing the game myself at the age of nine,” said Sheikh Dr Khalid.

He recounted his early years when he spent hours pursuing his beloved hobby. “However, as I have grown older and responsibilities have increased, my hours of playing chess have decreased. Now, I manage to play a round or two per day with friends or colleagues,” added the member of the International Chess Federation.

Shedding light on the sport and sharing some success tips, he stressed that chess is a strategic game that requires concentration and planning.

“It contributes to the development of critical thinking and practical skills in its practitioners. The more strategies and plans a person has, the more successful and distinguished they will be in this enjoyable mental game,” he added.

Expansion of chess clubs

Sheikh Dr Khalid stressed that expanding the number of chess clubs will help to promote this sport. The emirate already has a specialised chess club for males and one for females.

"At the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, we are working to increase the number of people interested in this game across the UAE. We also have a chess academy in the club, which helps develop the skills and abilities of the expat population here. The Academy attracts and supports talent.”

Seasonal tournaments in the Academy focus on refining expertise for different age groups.

“There is a great demand to join the Academy, as the results have been positive and we now have two international champions, Safin Safarullah Khan, second in Asia, and Shayan Mohammad Shayan, third in the world, in the 12-year-old category.”

He explained that each game is like a new puzzle, requiring players to use logic and reasoning to make decisions and predict outcomes.