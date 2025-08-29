UAE: Want to study medicine abroad? A parent & student 7-step guide

Studying medicine abroad is an exciting, life-changing journey -- one that opens doors to world-class education, diverse clinical exposure, and global career pathways.

For students in the UAE—where more than 215 private schools offer over 17 different curricula and a significant expatriate population—pursuing a medical education abroad remains a well-established and highly aspirational path.

But this dream also comes with high stakes—academic readiness, financial planning, licensing hurdles, and emotional resilience are essential to succeed. Whether you're a student in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or anywhere across the Emirates, here are seven essential steps to help you make informed decisions and prepare for a rewarding but demanding medical journey.

1. Know your 'why?'

Medicine is not just a degree—it’s a lifelong commitment. Before diving in, take time to reflect on your motivation: Why do you want to become a doctor?

Do you hope to specialise in a field like cardiology, neurology, or emergency medicine?

Where do you eventually want to practice—the UAE, UK, USA, or elsewhere?

Having clear goals helps you choose the right destination and medical school. For example, if you aim to return and work in the UAE, ensure the foreign degree is recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education and Department of Health (DOH) or Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Tip: Many UAE-based students choose to study in the UK, Ireland, Hungary, Cyprus, Australia, or the Caribbean for their globally recognised medical programmes and clinical rotation opportunities.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Varun Jain, CEO, Uni Hawk said, “To be able to study medicine, the most important thing is to identify the right country, the right university, the right programmes.”Destinations such as the US and Canada do not offer medicine as an undergraduate degree.

“Therefore, one has to finish their bachelor's degree which is commonly known as pre-medicine, and then they take the MCAT exam, following which students can actually pursue medicine in the US. Hence, for GCC students, including the ones from the UAE, studying medicine in the UK, Europe, or countries like Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, and even a lot of Soviet countries… Russian countries, becomes very popular. It is a highly competitive process.” He explained one of the finest places to study medicine in the world after high school is the United Kingdom. “All the universities that offer medical degrees in the UK are approved by the General Medical Council (GMC) of the UK. When students graduate with their five-year MBBS degree, or in some cases, the intercalated degree, which is offered by universities like Oxbridge, Imperial College London, University College London, they also have guaranteed placements with the National Health Services (NHS), UK.”

2. Strengthen your academic performance

Top medical schools look for strong academic performance in core sciences like:

Biology

Chemistry

Physics

Mathematics

Students from UAE-based British, IB, CBSE, or American curriculum schools should align their subject choices early. For example:

UK medical schools often require A-Levels in Chemistry and Biology.

US and Caribbean schools may ask for a Bachelor’s degree or pre-med credits.

Data Point: International students make up a significant portion of the UK's medical student population, accounting for 7.5 per cent of all medical students, with demand rising sharply post-pandemic.

Start preparing in high school:

Join study groups

Seek tutoring or bridge courses

Maintain a high GPA

Participate in science fairs and research projects

Prabhjeet Singh, the Founder and CEO, Glinks International, said, “Medical school applications, especially in the UK and New Zealand, are complex and competitive. Application timelines for medicine are early; some close a year before the intake. Students ideally need to begin preparation 18–24 months in advance, regardless of whether they follow A-Levels, IB, CBSE, or the American curriculum. That allows enough time to strengthen academics, prepare for entrance exams, and gather strong personal statements and recommendations. Therefore, start early.”

3. Sharpen your English

Most medical programmes are taught in English, particularly in countries like the UK, USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. For UAE students, IELTS or TOEFL scores are often mandatory.

Some universities may require additional English placement tests.

Minimum IELTS Requirement: Often 6.5–7.5 overall, with no band less than 6.0. TOEFL iBT Scores: Generally, in the 90–100+ range.

Shedding light on the academic qualifications required for entry requirements for the UK, Jain said, “For A-Levels: Biology & Chemistry are required, often with AAA or A*AA. For IB Diploma: HL Biology & Chemistry; 36–45 points overall are required, with 666 to 766 at HL. In American Curriculum: At least 4 APs (Biology, Chemistry, Math); a score of 5/5 is preferred. In the Indian Curriculum: CBSE/ISC students should target 90%+ in Grade 12 with Biology and Chemistry. Some universities require Math. Even French baccalaureate students are accepted for medicine in the UK. Those who are not eligible to apply directly for medicine through their academic requirement can also apply for a foundation programme for medicine in the UK and then progress to the medical degree.”

Tip: Don’t just prepare for general English—learn medical terminology too. It gives students an edge in interviews, labs, and clinical rotations.

4. Choose the right medical school

Don’t just follow rankings. Evaluate:

Is the degree recognised in the UAE (consult MOE's accredited list)?

What’s the student visa process like?

What are the clinical rotation opportunities?

Are postgraduate training options available?

Popular picks for UAE students include (to name a few):

UK: University of Manchester, University of Birmingham, and King’s College

Ireland: Royal College of Surgeons

Caribbean: St. George’s University (SGU) – offers UK/US clinical tracks

Hungary & Cyprus: Semmelweis University, University of Nicosia

Singh added, “A common mistake (for students) is believing that a university charging higher fees offers better quality, or that a more affordable option must be inferior. This simply isn’t true. Additionally, students sometimes focus only on academic marks and overlook volunteering, clinical shadowing, or extracurriculars. All of which are important to holistic evaluation.”

5. Understand licensing, residency pathways

Before choosing a country or university, know how to come back to practice in the UAE or move elsewhere.

USA: Pass USMLE Steps 1–3 + residency match

UK: Sit for PLAB exams or complete GMC registration through a UK medical degree

UAE: Doctors must clear the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (HAAD), or Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) exams to practice.

6. Attend education fairs, consult advisors

In the UAE, international education fairs take place throughout the year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. These events connect students with:

Admissions officers

Alumni

Visa and scholarship experts

Examples:

Gulf Education & Training Exhibition (GETEX)

BMI Global Education Fair

IDP and QS International Fairs

Aspiring medical students can also reach out to education consultants like IDP, Crimson Education, or MWT Education Consultancy, Unihawk, Glinks International (among others), for tailored application support.

7. Be prepared—mentally, financially

Studying medicine abroad is a marathon, not a sprint.

Financially

Tuition varies by destination, highlighted Singh.

“The UK is one of the most prestigious destinations — highly competitive but globally recognised — with tuition ranging from £40,000–£55,000 (Dh 189,200–260,150) per year, depending on the university. New Zealand’s universities offer a high-quality medicine programme with a strong focus on community health and early clinical exposure, at around NZD $91,000 annually (Dh 200,200). Studying medicine in Caribbean countries and transferring to UK or USA clinical rotations is another standout option, with tuition at around USD $71,000 (Dh 260,570). Malaysian universities’ English-taught programmes with global alumni offer excellent value at USD $20,000 (Dh 73,460), and Georgia provides solid European-standard education—with no entrance exam for many programmes — for just around USD $8,000 (Dh 29,360).”

Add living expenses: Dh 35,000–70,000/year, depending on city and lifestyle.

“Consider buying second-hand materials and tracking daily expenses to make your money go further. You should also be financially prepared for your time abroad and explore any scholarship opportunities and student loan options that you may be eligible for to help pay for your studies,” said St. George’s University, School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, in a press statement.

Mentally

Be ready for cultural adaptation, independent living, and homesickness

Use school support services—student wellbeing, academic advisors, local community groups