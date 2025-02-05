UAE: Viral ‘study with me’ videos help students learn; expert warns against potential risks

As university students in the UAE increasingly turn to ‘study with me’ videos and live streams, many find these resources valuable in enhancing focus and productivity during their academic journeys. However, an expert has emphasised the need to balance this trend with the development of independent study strategies.

The appeal of the ‘study with me’ videos is rooted in the psychological concept of social facilitation, which suggests that individuals “feel more motivated and focused when they perceive others studying alongside them, even in a virtual context,” said Dr Waleed Alomar, a specialist in psychiatry at Medcare Hospital Sharjah.

"In a virtual study group setting, students get the sense of shared responsibility and accountability, which can motivate them to stick to their study routine," Dr Waleed explained, adding: “This connection helps alleviate feelings of stress and loneliness, especially among university students who often navigate intense academic pressures.”

While Dr Waleed acknowledged the numerous benefits of ‘study with me’ videos, he also warned of potential drawbacks, explaining: "It's important to note that while the 'study with me' trend has many psychological benefits, it may also have some downsides."

“Over-reliance on these resources could lead to a lack of independent study skills and diminished critical thinking,” he said.

Independent learning is important as it encourages students to develop and manage their own motivation towards learning. It also means students are taking more responsibility for their own progress.

Motivation and accountability

Dr Waleed also noted the popularity of viral videos can be attributed to several factors such as providing a structured study environment with timers and scheduled breaks, as well as helping students manage their time better.

They also offer motivation and accountability, as watching peers study reduces procrastination and encourages focus. In a post-pandemic world, these virtual sessions help combat loneliness by recreating the social interaction many students miss.

Additionally, platforms like YouTube and TikTok make it easy for students to access a wealth of study content and helpful resources.

Maithah Al-Yalyali, a 20-year-old student from Ras Al Khaimah, said: "The viral videos encourage me to study, and help me avoid feeling lonely for long periods; [it is] like entering another world."

She has noticed a remarkable improvement in her study habits, and said: "Now I can study for hours, take breaks, and divide my time according to my schedule without feeling like giving up."

She also encouraged fellow students to explore different video styles. "Try different types to find what works best for you."

Another student, Maitha Musabbeh, 20, said she appreciates the comfortable atmosphere created by the videos. She has noticed a shift in her productivity, she added.

"For example, some people in 'study with me' videos use certain study methods, and sometimes I benefit from these methods."

Maitha prefers silent sessions for certain subjects. "If the subject I’m studying is dense, I prefer silent study sessions or videos with nature sounds." She advocates for the use of these videos, especially for those still figuring out their study methods. ‘I unconsciously start studying’ Sharjah-based Shahad Al-Dhuoori, 20, emphasised the motivation derived from these videos: "They motivate me to study, help me focus, and when I see someone studying, I unconsciously start studying." She typically studies for four hours, taking breaks every half hour. "I like both; sometimes with soft music and sometimes with white noise, like the sound of burning wood or rain," she added. Al-Dhuoori finds these videos to be "the best and most motivating method," and she strongly advised others to use them. Dr Alomar, however, reiterated, that is essential to avoid solely depending on the viral videos as it can lead to the risk of passive learning. Students must also develop independent study skills, she stressed. ALSO READ: Some UAE students, parents call for more clarity on guidelines as projects replace final exams UAE: Why Gen-Z is ditching textbooks for TikTok UAE: How AI is a 'game changer' in academics and industry; educators urge 'honest' use