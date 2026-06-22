UAE upgrades scholarship system with up to Dh30,000 allowances, family support

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has announced the Cabinet’s approval of a new resolution on scholarships and financial allowances, marking a significant advancement in the UAE’s national scholarship system aimed at preparing future-ready Emirati talent.

The resolution increases the study readiness and settlement allowance to Dh30,000 and expands healthcare and living benefits to better support students’ transition and academic focus.

The decision is designed to strengthen the development of skilled national professionals equipped to lead priority economic sectors and emerging industries, in line with the country’s long-term vision of building a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.

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At the core of the reform is a comprehensive overhaul of scholarship governance, which will now cover the entire student journey from eligibility and selection of study destinations and universities to academic disciplines, admissions, and continuous monitoring of outcomes.

The framework also introduces clearer mechanisms to evaluate performance and ensure scholarships are aligned with measurable national impact.

Scholarships geared towards meeting market needs

MoHESR said the updated system reinforces the alignment between scholarship programmes and labour market needs, ensuring students are directed towards high-impact fields that support national development priorities. This includes a stronger focus on strategic specialisations that directly contribute to economic diversification and sustainable growth.

A key feature of the resolution is a significantly enhanced support package for scholarship students, combining financial, academic, and social benefits. These include monthly stipends, priority specialisation allowances, full tuition coverage, travel tickets, health insurance, graduation incentives, and academic excellence rewards. Additional support has also been extended to students’ families, including expanded health coverage.

Notably, health insurance for scholarship recipients will now also extend to spouses of married students, reflecting a broader approach to student wellbeing and family stability during overseas studies.

The resolution further enhances existing student support by increasing the study readiness and settlement allowance to Dh30,000 and expanding selected healthcare and living benefits, helping students manage early transition costs and focus more effectively on their academic performance.

According to the ministry, the updated scholarship system was developed after extensive consultation with scholarship providers, current beneficiaries, and prospective students. It also drew on international best practices to ensure the UAE’s framework remains globally competitive and responsive to evolving education trends.

Initiative currently supports 500 Emirati students

The scholarship programme currently supports around 500 Emirati students pursuing bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees at leading universities worldwide. MoHESR said the reforms are intended to further strengthen outcomes by ensuring graduates are better aligned with national priorities and employment pathways.

As part of this alignment, the ministry has expanded partnerships with more than 10 national entities across key sectors, including energy, aviation, industry, and human resources. These collaborations involve organisations such as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Emirates Nuclear Energy Company, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Emirates Global Aluminium, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the United Arab Emirates University, offering structured training and career pathways for graduates.

These partnerships are designed to ensure scholarship recipients transition smoothly into the workforce, with targeted training programmes and employment opportunities upon graduation, strengthening the pipeline between education and national economic needs.