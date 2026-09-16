UAE University MBA enters global top 100 in QS rankings, crowned Mena’s best

The UAE has secured a stronger presence in the global business education landscape, with the College of Business and Economics at United Arab Emirates University (UAE University) entering the QS Global MBA Rankings 2027 at number 64 globally.

This makes it the highest-ranked MBA programme in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The debut places UAE University among the region’s two MBA programmes in the global top 100. Qatar University’s College of Business and Economics ranked 99th.

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Notably, eight UAE institutions feature across the QS business rankings, with the country recording the highest representation in MENA’s specialised business master’s rankings.

The QS Global MBA Rankings 2027, released on Wednesday, assess more than 420 MBA programmes across 65 countries and territories. The rankings consider factors including employability, return on investment, alumni outcomes, thought leadership and diversity.

For UAE students and professionals considering an MBA, the results also highlight the growing range of business education options available locally, with three UAE institutions appearing among the top 160 MBA programmes globally.

American University of Sharjah and Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business both ranked in the 151-160 band. Ajman University and University of Sharjah were among the other UAE institutions featured further down the table.

UAE University makes first appearance

UAE University’s College of Business and Economics was the standout UAE entry, making its first appearance in the QS Global MBA ranking and ranking in the global top 100 for three key areas — employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, and return on investment.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, QS president, said the ranking reflects changes taking place in graduate management education as business schools respond to shifts in the workplace and rising expectations from prospective students.

“The QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings 2027 show that the global Graduate Management Education landscape is shifting, adapting and innovating in the face of changes in the world of work. This, together with heightened expectations from prospective students, is making global business education more competitive.”

He added that UAE University performed strongly in areas that can matter to students weighing the potential career and financial returns of an MBA.

“College of Business and Economics at UAE University debuts in 2027, ranking the top in the region and 64th globally and performing well across key areas such as employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes and return on investment.”

QS said the MENA region has 30 MBA entries in the 2027 ranking, down from 33 the previous year. Of these, two institutions are new entrants, while two moved up, 11 declined and 15 remained stable within their respective ranks or bands.

The UAE has three programmes in the global top 160 — more than any other location in the region.

UAE leads Mena specialised business master's representation

The UAE’s presence extends beyond traditional MBA programmes.

QS lists 34 MENA-based entries across its specialised Business Master’s Rankings this year, up from 24 in 2026. The UAE has eight institutions represented, the highest number in the region, followed by Saudi Arabia with five.

UAE University also features in several specialised categories. Its Business Analytics programme ranks 58th globally, while its employability lens ranks 75th, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes 56th, and return on investment 82nd.

Other UAE institutions also recorded notable results. American University in Dubai ranked fifth globally for diversity, while Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business ranked 11th and Ajman University 21st in the same lens.

QS said diversity is a particular area of strength for MENA business schools, with seven regional entries ranking among the global top 100 for the measure.

The rankings also show the region’s business education market expanding beyond MBAs. Specialised programmes cover areas including finance, management, marketing, business analytics and supply chain management.

Globally, the US continues to dominate the MBA table, occupying the top four positions. MIT Sloan ranked No. 1, followed by Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business and Penn Wharton.

For UAE-based students looking overseas, the ranking also provides a broader benchmark against international business schools. QS said the rankings are designed to assess programmes on their links to industry, career returns and value for money.

“While the Mena region sees some institutions excel in diversity, key areas that are considered important by prospective – such as benefit for career outcomes, employability and ROI – should be focus areas for institutions. These rankings offer institutions a chance to benchmark themselves, while students can see which schools are improving in the most important areas for them," said Quacquarelli.