UAE university launches robotics, computer science graduate programmes

Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has introduced two new departments and four associated graduate programmes dedicated to robotics and computer science.

The new additions will cater to the surging global demand for these disciplines, which is expected to hit $225 billion and $140 billion, respectively, by 2030.

The new departments will highlight the interdisciplinary nature of artificial intelligence (AI), combining robotics and computer science with domains such as computer vision (CV), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) – which are existing departments at the university.

The university has also launched two-year master’s programmes in computer science and robotics (with a compulsory six-week internship), and a four-year PhD (with a compulsory three-month internship).

The new programmes will help further develop the UAE’s wider AI ecosystem and strengthen its position as an international hub for AI research and innovation.

MBZUAI president and university professor, Eric Xing, noted that the new departments represent the university’s efforts in developing a solid foundation for research excellence and innovation in AI.

“The university will continue to bring into Abu Dhabi world-leading faculty and researchers in the fields and to empower students to become pioneers with highly sought-after skills in developing advanced AI tools and applications across industries. Given the digital 'renAIssance' we find ourselves in, skills in these disciplines are in high demand," he said.

The robotics department will focus on rigorous, high-impact, original research, emphasising robot learning and robot algorithms rather than the development of new robot hardware. Topics of interest include deep learning, control theory, robot manipulation, quadruped locomotion, human-robot interaction, robot-assisted surgery and healthcare, swarm robotics, precision agriculture, and environment and infrastructure monitoring.

The computer science department will provide unparalleled depth into the foundational technologies that have given rise to the phenomenal growth and impact of IT in the last four decades, along with with a focus on entrepreneurship and sustainability.

MBZUAI acting provost, professor Timothy Baldwin, said the university is at the forefront of AI education and research, making its programmes distinctive and globally competitive.

“Our computer science department will be an academic home for faculty, researchers, and students in fundamental computing topics, with the master’s and PhD offering extraordinary technical depth and very strict entry criteria. Mandatory internships ensure that our students graduate well prepared to drive technological progress, whichever path or sector they choose,” Baldwin added.

Applications for the 2024 admission year will open on September 1.

