UAE universities to have simpler application process after EmSAT cancellation

After the discontinuation of the EmSAT exam, universities in the UAE are prioritising the development of alternative admission criteria, aiming to simplify the application process and make admissions more efficient.

The changes come after the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the immediate cancellation of the EmSAT for Grade 12 students, alongside a shift to revised university admission standards.

The EmSAT will no longer be part of the admissions requirements for twelfth graders entering higher education.

Instead, each university will establish its own criteria based on the academic specialisation the student intends to pursue. This decision aims to facilitate a smoother transition to higher education, allowing students to follow their aspirations while giving universities more flexibility in setting their admissions criteria.

For medical and engineering programmes, admissions will now give greater priority to students’ grades in science subjects rather than their overall scores.

Comprehensive approach

Dr Yousef M. Al Assaf, President Rochester Institute of Technology, Dubai said, “The new admission criteria will largely mirror our current approach. We will proceed with our own placement tests in Physics, Math, and English, alongside the standard IELTS and TOEFL requirements.

"Additionally, we will comply with both the Ministry’s requirements for high school students and the established admission criteria from RIT NY. Certain placement tests will determine the appropriate level for each student, such as placement in Physics 100 or Physics 102.”

Varsities highlighted that they remain open to considering international assessments such as the SAT or ACT if they align with the admission standards.

Nahid Afshan, Head of Admission, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus said, “Abolishing the EmSAT Exam will simplify the university application journey and will make the admission process smoother. It will relieve students of added pressure, allowing them to focus on their high school grades and showcasing their strengths and abilities.

"Our admission criteria will be based on the overall aggregate secured by the student in the high school examination with minimum marks requirement in relevant subjects, based on the preferred specialisation. For English proficiency, we will look at alternative exams such as IELTS in the absence of EmSAT,” he added.

Additionally, this shift would allow institutions to adopt a more comprehensive approach to evaluating candidates, considering a wider array of skills and accomplishments, such as academic performance, extracurricular involvement, and other personalised criteria.

Sara Sleem, Associate Director of Student Recruitment and Admissions, American University in Dubai (AUD) said, “Our admission requirements demonstrate a strong commitment to diversity by accommodating applicants from diverse countries and educational systems. For English and Math proficiency, we offer flexible testing options, including EMSAT (until now) and other internationally accepted alternatives. Students can fulfil English proficiency with IELTS, TOEFL, or EMSAT, while Math requirements can be met through SAT, EMSAT (earlier), or the AUD Math Placement Test. With recent updates to EMSAT requirements by the Ministry of Education, our consistent use of alternative options continues to provide students with a more accessible and flexible admissions process.”

Focusing on specialised fields, skills However, the specifics will depend on individual student profiles and the programmes that students are applying to. Academicians stressed this would aid in cultivating skilled professionals in specialised fields, capable of adapting to the evolving needs of the job market. Prof. Manda Venkatraman, Vice Chancellor Academics and Dean, College of Medicine at Gulf Medical University, said, "Following the discontinuation of EmSAT, our university will now focus on alternative criteria for admissions, including the College Board Proficiency Test, Grade 12 marks, and the GMU Admission Test scores. We will also consider specific requirements in each of the science subjects to ensure candidates meet the necessary competencies for medical education. These benchmarks will apply to both Emirati and non-Emirati students, allowing for a more comprehensive assessment of each candidate's potential." University heads explained that removing the EmSAT requirement and broadening admission criteria for medical universities allows for better assessment of applicants, focusing on science grades and skills rather than overall scores. In the long run, the strategy is expected to raise the quality of medical education and healthcare in the UAE, likely leading to improved outcomes. "Our university already has robust admission processes, which include an admission test and personal interview to better gauge candidates' readiness for medical education. Although EMSAT has been discontinued, the continuation of EMSAT English alone would have been preferable," added Venkatraman.