UAE universities to resume in-person classes; some can choose remote or hybrid learning

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UAE's Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced that in-person learning will resume across all public and private higher education institutions from Monday, April 20.

The decision was made after readiness measures were completed, which including facility checks, updated safety protocols, and preparedness of academic and administrative staff, aimed at ensuring a safe and stable campus environment.

Some private institutions will retain the flexibility to adopt hybrid or remote learning models where necessary, in line with approved regulations and their operational readiness.

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Remote learning was adopted across educational institutions in the UAE after the US-Israel-Iran war broke out, in order to ensure safety of students and staff.

Higher education institutions, in coordination with the Ministry and relevant authorities, will continue to monitor the implementation of readiness and operational plans, ensuring a smooth return to in-person learning.

Educational institutions will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring the continuity of the educational process with smoothness and flexibility.

UAE schools will also resume in-person classes from April 20, the Ministry of Education announced on Wednesday.