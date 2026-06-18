UAE institutions hit record highs in QS Rankings; Khalifa University enters global top 150

Nine UAE institutions improve their positions, with the country doubling its number of top-500 universities in five years

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 18 Jun 2026, 9:51 AM
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The UAE's higher education sector has achieved its strongest performance yet in the latest QS World University Rankings 2027, with eight universities reaching their highest-ever positions and Khalifa University becoming the first Emirati institution to break into the global top 150.

Released on Thursday, the rankings show that nine of the UAE's 12 ranked universities improved their standing this year, underlining the country's growing influence in global higher education. Khalifa University climbed 30 places to 147th worldwide, while the University of Sharjah entered the global top 300 for the first time. Ajman University secured a place among the world's top 400 institutions.

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The UAE is now home to six universities in the global top 500, up from just three in 2022, reflecting the rapid pace of development in the country's higher education landscape.

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Khalifa University leads UAE surge

Khalifa University recorded the country's highest-ever ranking, rising from 177th to 147th globally. The institution also ranked 87th worldwide for 'Citations per Faculty' and 12th for 'International Faculty'.

Other notable gains included United Arab Emirates University, which climbed to the 217th position, and the American University of Sharjah, which rose to the 258th. The University of Sharjah made one of the biggest jumps, moving from the 328th rank to the 283rd and entering the global top 300 for the first time.

Abu Dhabi University strengthened its position at 348th, while Ajman University rose to 397th, marking its debut in the top 400.

The UAE's universities also continued to excel in attracting international talent. The country ranked among the world's strongest higher education systems for 'International Faculty' and 'International Students', with nine institutions featuring among the global top 10 for international faculty ratios.

UAE among world's fastest-improving systems

According to QS, 75 per cent of UAE universities improved their rankings this year, making the country one of the world's fastest-improving higher education systems.

Ben Sowter, Senior Vice President, Sector Intelligence at QS, said, “As the global benchmark for higher education excellence, innovation, employability, and research, the QS World University Rankings show that the UAE is going from strength to strength, with eight of its 12 ranked institutions achieving record positions in 2027.”

He added, “In just five years, the UAE has doubled its number of entries in the top 500 to six. In an evolving higher education landscape, the UAE is one region that has continued to improve both its research capabilities and quality of its tertiary education.”

The UAE is now the world's 32nd most represented higher education system, with 12 ranked institutions, level with countries such as South Africa and Colombia.

Despite the strong showing, QS noted that UAE universities still have room for improvement in areas including international research collaboration, sustainability and academic reputation, where many global competitors continue to outperform them.

UAE universities in QS World University Rankings 2027

UAE RankGlobal Rank 2027Institution
1147Khalifa University
2217United Arab Emirates University
3258American University Sharjah
4283University of Sharjah
5348Abu Dhabi University
6397Ajman University
7559Al Ain University
8588Zayed University
9608American University of Ras Al Khaimah
10616Canadian University Dubai
11620American University in Dubai
12781-790University of Dubai

Globally, the rankings were led once again by Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which retained the number one position for a 15th consecutive year, followed by Imperial College London and Stanford University in joint second place.

Assessment metric

The QS World University Rankings are calculated using a weighted methodology that assesses universities across five key areas:

  1. Research and discovery (50 per cent)

  2. Employability and outcomes (20 per cent)

  3. Global engagement (15 per cent)

  4. Learning experience (10 per cent)

  5. Sustainability (5 per cent)

Research performance carries the greatest weight, with academic reputation accounting for 30 per cent and citations per faculty 20 per cent. Employability is measured through employer reputation (15 per cent) and employment outcomes (5 per cent). Global engagement evaluates international faculty ratio (5 per cent), international research networks (5 per cent) and international student ratio (5 per cent), while international student diversity is monitored but not weighted. Learning experience is assessed through the faculty-student ratio (10 per cent), and sustainability contributes the remaining 5 per cent to the overall score.

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