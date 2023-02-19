UAE: Top 3 science, innovation competition winners take home up to Dh32,000 in prizes

With a focus on high-school students, the competition seeks to empower self-defined social innovators to develop ventures and present solutions

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 2:37 PM

More than 500 students from 42 schools in the UAE took part in the science and innovation competition organized by Abu Dhabi University (ADU).

The top three winners in the competition have been awarded with trophies and cash prizes of up to Dh32,000.

The ADU said it concluded the first edition of its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) competition in conjunction with the UAE’s innovation month.

With a focus on high-school students, the competition seeks to empower self-defined social innovators from across various academic disciplines to develop ventures and present solutions beyond traditional business development methodologies. The competition presented students with real-world STEAM questions in the fields, including science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Through this event, ADU aims to encourage young people to pursue careers in STEAM fields and inspire them to continue learning and innovating.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), said: “The STEAM educational approach is one of the strongest factors shaping the academic landscape today. It’s thrilling to learn that high-school students have an appetite to engage with innovative learning activities outside of the typical classroom, and this is what ADU’s STEAM competition is for."

ALSO READ:

"In line with the university’s efforts to promote youth development and educational opportunities, in this edition of the competition we’ve upgraded the challenge to include arts as a key component to solutions designed by students. Through similar activations, we seek to present prospect students with an early dive-in into the higher educational world and best prepare them for the next step in their academic journey. We congratulate the winners for the innovative mechanisms presented in their solutions and all participants for investing time and effort which will produce ample returns.”

Segmented into groups of three, a total of four schools made it to the final stage where the teams competed on the last day to build a bridge using an application. Awarded in the first place, Al Jahili Public School received a certificate and monetary prize of Dh15,000 for their outstanding performance. In second place, Al Ain Juniors School was awarded with Dh10,000 and in third place came Al Dar Private School and was rewarded with Dh7,000.

Sponsored by Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Abu Dhabi University’s STEM Competition was launched in 2018-2019 to foster innovative learning among school and university students and equip them with a diversified skillset that meets the rising demands of the career market.