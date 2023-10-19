UAE to provide free meals to all public school students by 2025

At least 70 per cent of food items for the initiative will be sourced locally, minister says

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 19 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM

The UAE will provide free meals to all public-school students by 2025, a UAE minister has announced. The first phase of the initiative would start in 2023-24, with full implementation and actual launch in 2024-25.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said the UAE School Meals initiative is about nutrition and ensuring a healthy childhood. It is also about “influencing long-term behaviour; we know there is a clear link between nutrition and education”.

“We're going from zero to 100 per cent by providing free, nutritious meals for all students at public schools within the next two years,” she said while addressing the Global School Meals Coalition in Paris on Thursday. “I could provide a student with a great school and great teachers, but if they're not getting the nutrition, we all know that they can't absorb that education,” she explained.

Citing research, the minister told the gathering of global ministers and policy makers that for every dollar spent on a school meal, $9 is saved.

“When a person is not getting good nutrition in the early part of their lives, later they risk getting sicker, which means you've lost that person’s input in generating economic returns. Plus, there are health bills to consider,” she explained.

Boosting local produce

Almheiri said creating a new market for local farmers was a key driver of the new initiative.

“We are aiming to ensure at least 70 per cent of food items for the new school meals initiative will be sourced locally and increase community-based job creation — with at least 30 per cent of the workforce associated with this programme from low-income communities close to the schools,” she added.

The minister, who also acts as the COP28 Food Lead, highlighted how crucial the first 1,000 days of any child’s life is, “with plans to consider the nutritional needs of those in early school years, too”.

Almheiri stressed that a key focus for COP28 — that the UAE is hosting later this year — will be food systems and transformation. “The UAE launched its COP28 Food Systems and Agricultural Agenda in July, an ambitious plan to transform global food systems and ensure their long-term sustainability.”

Burundi, Egypt, Iraq, Luxembourg, and Tajikistan joined the UAE in bolstering commitments to provide free school meals during the Paris meeting.

Launched in 2021, the 70-country School Meals Coalition aims to drive actions to urgently improve and scale up school meal programmes. The aim is to ensure that every child can receive a healthy, nutritious meal in school by 2030. The coalition has 75 partners, including United Nations agencies, civil society, the private sector and academia.