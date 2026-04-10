UAE to introduce administrative roles in schools to ease teacher workload

The UAE’s education sector is set for a significant transformation as the Ministry of Education moves to introduce specialised administrative and supervisory roles within schools, a step aimed at reducing pressure on teachers and enhancing the quality of education.

According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the initiative follows a parliamentary report adopted by the Federal National Council that highlighted the growing administrative and supervisory burdens on educators. The report revealed that teachers are often required to juggle extensive non-teaching responsibilities alongside their core duties, contributing to stress, burnout, and potential declines in educational outcomes.

In response, the Ministry of Education is working toward restructuring the school system by creating specialised administrative positions. These roles are expected to alleviate non-teaching tasks, allowing educators to dedicate more time to instruction, student engagement, and academic planning.

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Impact on teacher wellbeing

Education leaders across the UAE have welcomed the initiative, emphasising its importance for safeguarding teacher wellbeing and sustaining high standards of learning.

Leigh Watson, Head of Positive Engagement at RAK Academy, highlighted the evolving demands placed on teachers in modern classrooms.

“The role of the teacher has evolved significantly in recent years,” Watson said. “Alongside delivering high-quality instruction, teachers are now expected to manage administrative processes, contribute to wider school systems, supervise beyond lesson time, and maintain ongoing communication with families.”

While each responsibility adds value, she noted that the cumulative effect can become unsustainable if not carefully managed. From a mental health perspective, sustained workloads can lead to increased stress, cognitive fatigue, and emotional exhaustion, ultimately reducing job satisfaction and increasing the risk of burnout.

“Physically, prolonged workload and reduced recovery time can lead to chronic fatigue and difficulty maintaining overall wellbeing,” she added, stressing that teacher wellbeing is directly linked to educational quality.

Watson further explained that when teachers regularly take on responsibilities beyond their official hours, the effects are both predictable and cumulative. Early signs often include fatigue and diminished work–life balance, which can progress into emotional strain and reduced professional satisfaction.

She emphasised that such challenges are not due to a lack of resilience but are most common among highly dedicated professionals.

At RAK Academy, she noted, school leaders continuously review workloads, streamline processes, and redistribute responsibilities to maintain balance throughout the academic year.

Health risks of excessive workloads

Echoing these concerns, Dr Funke Baffour-Awuah, Corporate Head of Wellbeing at GEMS Education, warned that excessive administrative demands can have far-reaching health implications.

“When educators are consistently stretched between their core purpose of teaching and increasing administrative and supervisory demands, it creates significant cognitive overload and role conflict,” she said.

Dr Baffour-Awuah explained that mentally, such pressures often lead to chronic stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion. Physically, prolonged exposure to stress can manifest as fatigue, sleep disruption, headaches, and weakened immunity.

She added that regularly working beyond official hours erodes the boundary between professional and personal life. Over time, sustained overwork increases the risk of burnout, cardiovascular strain, and heightened vulnerability to anxiety and depression.

“Extended working hours often reduce opportunities for physical activity, healthy routines, and social connection, critical protective factors for long-term wellbeing,” she noted.

A systemic approach to prevent burnout

Both experts emphasised that meaningful improvements in teacher wellbeing require systemic — rather than superficial — solutions. Watson stressed the importance of designing sustainable workloads, clarifying essential tasks, and removing those that do not directly support teaching and learning.

Leadership, she added, plays a pivotal role. Clear communication, realistic deadlines, and respect for out-of-hours time help foster a supportive organisational culture. Regular feedback mechanisms also ensure that teachers’ voices are heard and that concerns are addressed proactively.

Dr Baffour-Awuah reinforced this perspective, advocating for streamlined administrative processes, protected planning time during the school day, and clear boundaries around working hours. She also highlighted the value of counselling services, peer support, and professional supervision as part of comprehensive wellbeing strategies.

“Ultimately, when schools place teacher wellbeing at the centre of their strategy, they not only protect staff but also strengthen the quality of education and outcomes for students,” she said.

The UAE’s plan to introduce dedicated administrative roles marks a proactive step toward addressing longstanding challenges within the education sector. By reducing non-teaching burdens, the initiative aims to create a more balanced and sustainable environment for educators, enabling them to remain focused, energised, and effective in the classroom.

As the country continues to prioritise innovation and excellence in education, the reform underscores a broader commitment to supporting teachers and enhancing student success nationwide.