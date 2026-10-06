Minor legal offences can derail UAE students' US visa applications, experts warn

For UAE families considering the US for their children’s university education, even minor legal or behavioural offences could now have implications for student visa decisions, education advisers warn, adding another layer of uncertainty to the application process.

The warning comes as some families are rethinking the US as a destination or lowering the priority of American universities because of concerns around visa processing.

Advisers say the issue is less about a formal change in the rules and more about how strictly they are now being applied.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Michael Gamerl, Head Counselor - Career and College Counseling, Score Plus Educational Consulting Institute, said the issue was less about a formal change in the rules and more about how strictly they were now being applied.

“There’s uncertainty, and it's not a surprise that there are families rethinking the US as a destination, or maybe lowering the rank of US institutions because of a bit of uncertainty around the visas.”

The adviser said a US Embassy representative involved in visa processing in Abu Dhabi had apparently clarified that the rules themselves had not changed.

“What she clarified was that the rules have not changed. The rules have not changed, but then there was a time, they could be a little bit more lenient.”

Minor offences could affect decisions

For UAE students, the warning comes at a time when teenagers are building their academic and extracurricular profiles several years before university applications.

According to Gamerl, behaviour or minor legal issues that may previously have been viewed with some leniency could now have greater consequences during visa processing.

“They used to be a little bit lenient and you could kind of see through maybe a student making a bad decision and learning a lesson. Nowadays, there's zero tolerance, and so the most minor of issues could be that issue that then denies a visa for a student.”

The message to students is therefore not limited to university applications. Decisions made during high school could have implications beyond grades, test scores and extracurricular achievements.

“But before there was some leniency, now there isn't. So again, students have to make sure that they behave. They have to make sure that they don't get into any trouble, because even little things, which used to be ‘little’ are ‘not little anymore’.”

Gamerl also acknowledged that wider geopolitical developments had contributed to uncertainty around international education and travel, although the situation now appeared to be moving towards greater normality.

“Obviously, whenever you have geopolitical events that are very serious, as we had earlier this year, there's going to have to be a reshuffling of the deck and a reprioritization of things. But yes, things appear to be a bit more normalized now, whatever that means in these times.”

Start US planning earlier

The visa caution comes alongside a broader message for UAE families: university planning should begin well before Grade 12.

Gamerl said starting earlier gives students time to identify areas that need improvement and gradually build their academic, extracurricular and personal profiles, rather than trying to do everything in the final school years.

“It's never too early, and the reason Score Plus likes to work with students when they're younger, is you have time to change some things, improve some things, really think about some things.”

The difference, he said, can be significant when comparing a student who starts planning in Grade 10 with one who approaches the process in Grade 12.

“When we see students coming to Score Plus in grade 12, well, what's done is done, and now we have to work with what we have to work with.”

The focus, however, is not to place unnecessary pressure on younger students, but to help them understand what lies ahead and make informed choices.

“When you get to high school, that's when things can start. And not to put too much pressure on a grade nine student. That's not the goal… the goal is to plan.”

Starting conversations in Grade 9, he said, can help families spread out the work involved in preparing for university.

“And so, if we can have that conversation starting in grade nine when high school begins, then we can plan, and when you can plan better, well, then you're not pressured because you're spacing out things.”

Waiting until later can leave students trying to build several parts of their profile within a compressed timeframe.

“Then there's this other element… it's when you're dealing with students later in the process that they've got to cram everything into a short amount of time because that's all the time they have left to reach a deadline.”

Ritu, Director, Score Plus, said the wider international education landscape was also changing, with students and families increasingly looking beyond university reputation alone.

“International education is changing. Students are no longer choosing a country simply because it has a famous university. They are looking at the complete value of the education journey—academic quality, affordability, employability, technology, student experience, and opportunities after graduation.

In other words, the future of international education is not about finding one perfect destination. It is about finding the right combination of university, programme, country, cost, career pathway and student fit.”