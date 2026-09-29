UAE universities expand future-ready courses with AI, sports and event management

UAE students exploring higher education are increasingly looking beyond traditional degrees, with artificial intelligence (AI), sports and event management emerging alongside business, data science and technology as areas attracting attention.

At the 10th edition of KT UniExpo in Dubai, universities and education providers are showcasing programmes designed to connect academic learning with careers, while also offering students greater flexibility to study in the UAE and overseas.

One of the newer areas being highlighted is sports and event management, with universities pointing to the UAE's growing sports and events ecosystem as an opportunity for students interested in careers beyond playing or coaching.

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Eranda Kulatunga, Regional Director, University of Europe for Applied Sciences, said the institution offers programmes combining business and technology, including digital business and data science, with AI incorporated into the curriculum.

He also highlighted a bachelor's programme that is particularly focused on the UAE market.

“Apart from software engineering, we’ve got a very unique programme that I don't think any of the other universities offer here in the UAE — Sports and Event Management at a Bachelor's level. We are working with a lot of local entities here, and In Germany, we have partnered with Borussia Dortmund, which is a very popular football club.”

AI and sports open up newer career pathways

The focus on sports and event management comes as the UAE continues to host major international sporting competitions, entertainment events and large-scale conferences, creating demand for skills spanning event planning, marketing, business operations and technology.

Kulatunga said the university's digital business and data science programme brings together business analytics and data, while also incorporating AI.

“We’ve got the business side of things... which is business analytics, as well as the data side. So, it combines two worlds together, and also has AI within that programme.”

For students and parents, however, the decision is not only about the course itself. Questions around affordability, scholarships, internships, mobility and what happens after graduation are also shaping conversations with universities.

Kulatunga said student intake had remained stable this year, with demand for UAE-based higher education continuing despite wider circumstances.

The university is also promoting a UAE-to-Germany pathway, allowing students to begin their studies in Dubai before transferring to one of its campuses in Germany.

“So, your fee does not increase when you transfer to Germany, and of course you can avail the 18 months post-study work visa.”

He added that the model applies to both bachelor's and master's programmes, while internships are built into undergraduate courses.

“Also, in our bachelor's programme, the internship is integrated within our programme during the last year, so students have to do a mandatory internship, which means we have a really good careers team, which allows us to get internships for our students, so they don't have to wait.”

From job-ready skills to global mobility

Education providers at the expo are also putting greater emphasis on preparing students for the workplace before graduation.

Manjusha Baby Girija, Planning and Strategy Manager at Explore Educations, said the institute focuses on developing practical skills alongside academics.

“What we do is as part of our academic process, we focus on the holistic development of the student…like how to attend an interview, how to build your CV, LinkedIn profile…students are trained in the campus itself. So, what people see are ‘job-ready professionals’.”

Explore Education offers a credit-transfer pathway, with students completing the first two years before transferring to a university to complete their degree.

Affordability is another factor being discussed with families, with Girija pointing to scholarships as a way of reducing the overall cost.

“When you look at universities, the fees are not affordable for all the parents. But when it comes to institutions like ours, Explore Education… we give multiple scholarships, making it more affordable for everyone.”

Students are also asking about the wider university experience, including sports teams, social clubs, transport and campus facilities.

Sarah Elfattal, Student Enrollment Executive at Middlesex University, said these are among the practical questions students raise when considering their options.

“Students ask about the scholarships, the average tuition fees, what programmes are available in the university? They also ask about the transportation…to and from the campus. What are the facilities, or if we have any sports teams and social clubs?”

For students seeking international exposure without giving up the option of starting in the UAE, overseas mobility is another attraction.

Abu Bakr of the RIT admission team said students at RIT Dubai can spend part of their degree at other RIT campuses.

“What makes RIT different is that we have a degree that comes straight from RIT New York. So, our degree mentions RIT New York. That's something that makes us special. Our students can also go to New York, Croatia, China, either one of our campuses for the same fees and the same scholarship… and graduate there if they want to. This is for all the Bachelor’s courses. Students can spend two semesters (overseas) if they want to, for the same price."