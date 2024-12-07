UAE students rank first among Arab peers in science, maths, report reveals

The UAE ranked first among Arab states that took part in a renowned international assessment that measures eighth and four-grade students' progress in science and mathematics.

More than 64 countries participated in this study which is conducted every four years.

Fourth-grade students' performance in mathematics increased by 17 points, and in science by 22 points, compared to the TIMSS study in 2019. The performance of eighth-grade students also showed a noticeable improvement, with an increase of 15 points in mathematics and 14 points in science.

Overall, short-term trend results show greater differences in achievement between boys and girls in TIMSS 2023 compared to TIMSS 2019, particularly in fourth-grade mathematics. The report indicates that there is a clear-cut relationship between home resources, and mathematics and science achievement for fourth- and eighth-grade students internationally.

TIMSS and PIRLS are international assessments that monitor trends in student achievement in mathematics, science, and reading.