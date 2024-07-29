UAE students of determination bake cupcakes from scratch in under five hours

Students from Al Thiqah Club for Disabled participate in a baking workshop at the ABA Training Center in Sharjah. KT Photos: Muhammad Sajjad

Students from the Al-Thiqa Club for the Disabled learned several skills at a one-day baking session at the ABA Baking Arts Training Center in Sharjah. For nearly five hours, these determined bakers were on a cupcake quest, learning from Chef Mohamed El Marouk. With his guidance, the students of determination perfected every sweet detail from scratch.

Curious about how it all went down? Here’s a peek into their delightful day.

When Chef Mohamed talked to the students and explained the science of melting chocolate, the students were seen hanging on to his every word. To make sure that they didn't miss a beat, Chef Mohamed constantly demonstrated various hand movements, especially for tasks like whipping and whisking.

After being taught the basics, the students then proceeded to make the batter for the cupcakes. Once the batter was done, they carefully piped it into bags, aiming to accurately fill each cupcake mould.

Aside from the new skills they learned at this workshop, another takeaway for the students was learning how to handle all those kitchen tools with confidence and precision.

Fatema AlKibaly was thrilled with the tips she picked up from the workshop. “Chef Mohamed showed us how to add orange zest to sugar to really amp up the flavour,” she shared. "I will definitely try that at home," she added. Living solo, Fatema whips up meals and bakes every day, so she’s always on the lookout for new tricks to perfect her pastry and dishes.

For teacher Hafiza Kaddoura, the class was another opportunity to equip students with an essential life skill. “Our children are all immensely talented,” she said. “Some of them are good at sports and win gold medals regularly. Others are great at cooking and baking while some are good at art. We offer them a variety of classes to bring out the best in them.”

Meanwhile, Chef Mohamed El Marouk said that the workshop was an enriching experience. “With over 20 years of experience in the field, I love the satisfaction of every well-made pastry and baked item,” he said. “But what I value the most is the smile on a student’s face when their cake comes out well and when I am able to teach them a skill.”