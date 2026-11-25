Nearly 40 per cent of workers’ current skills could change by 2030 as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the workplace, prompting UAE education experts to call on schools to rethink how students are prepared for future careers.

With technology transforming professions, creating new career pathways and changing the value of existing skills, experts say preparing students for the jobs of tomorrow must go beyond academic achievement and traditional career guidance.

Speaking at the Education Summit 2026, Dr John Sweeney, Future Foresight and Education Expert at the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), said the scale of the anticipated transformation calls for a fundamental rethink of how schools approach skills development and career preparation.

“For me, what's quite striking that almost 40 percent of workers’ current skills can expect to be changed by 2030.

“So, from my perspective, the whole idea of a shelf life of a skill needs to be completely rethought.”

Sweeney said career advice that once appeared straightforward, such as pursuing coding or IT, may no longer offer the same certainty as AI becomes increasingly capable, making adaptability and continuous learning more important.

He pointed to a survey of nearly 8,000 high school students and educators, which found that 82 per cent of high school students believe technology will affect their future within the next decade.

However, only 22 per cent of counsellors and headmasters believe most students understand what those future jobs will require, highlighting a gap between young people's awareness of technological change and their preparedness for it.

“That mismatch, from my perspective, is the critical question that folks are exploring all day today,” he said.

Preparing students for careers that may not exist yet

Fatma Ibrahim Belrehif, CEO of the Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency at KHDA, said preparing young people for the future requires schools to rethink how they approach career readiness.

“Our young people are growing up in a world of immense opportunity and profound change. Artificial intelligence is reshaping how we learn and work. New professions are emerging. Established careers are evolving, and the pathways between education and employment are becoming more diverse in this environment,” she said.

Belrehif said the focus should not simply be on preparing students for today's workplace, but helping them develop the confidence and ability to navigate a world that will continue to change.

She said “resilience” must also be understood differently, describing it as the ability to recognise changing circumstances, adapt confidently and know when to persist -- and when to take a different direction.

Career guidance, she said, should begin with helping students understand their own strengths, interests and aspirations rather than asking them to commit to a profession too early.

“Before asking a student what career do you want, we should begin with different questions. What are you good at? What excites you? Who do you want to become? Choosing a future should not begin with a list of jobs. It should begin with an understanding of the learner.”

She said schools must give students opportunities to identify their strengths and discover possibilities much earlier, rather than waiting until the final years of education.

Real-world experience, human connections and 'fun' matter

As AI takes on more tasks traditionally performed by people, Sweeney said schools must also help students develop skills that go beyond technical knowledge, including emotional intelligence, collaboration, communication and the ability to work with others.

He said students themselves have highlighted the importance of maintaining relationships with teachers and educators, even as technology becomes more deeply embedded in learning.

“Also, quite interestingly, what students said that we should keep for the future, and I believe this has a direct bearing on types of jobs that they would like to have in the future, is relationships with teachers, with educators, and the idea of human contact.”

Sweeney said exposure to workplaces, professionals and different fields could help students better understand the opportunities available to them and make more informed decisions about their futures.

He also questioned whether schools should place greater emphasis on enjoyment, curiosity and imagination, rather than viewing education solely through the lens of academic achievement and exam pressures.

“What does it look like if fun becomes a metric? We talk about curiosity and imagination, but it is also about being able to have fun, enjoy the journey and see what it can lead to.”