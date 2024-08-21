UAE students excited to do projects 'instead of stressful exams' with new academic rules

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Parents and students have welcomed the decision of exams being replaced with skills-based evaluations for some students studying in the UAE's public schools.

Instead of written exams, the skills of public school students in grades 5 to 8 will be measured in project-based assessments for the second term this school year.

This announcement was made by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology. She emphasised that the transition to these new evaluation methods will be implemented gradually, ensuring a smooth adaptation for public schools.

A shift in the learning approach

Emirati student Fatima Al Matar Al Mansouri, a soon-to-be seventh grader, shared her enthusiasm: “I’m excited that students will now have the opportunity to be creative instead of facing stressful exams!” She added, “I love the idea of projects; I believe they will help me grasp the material better and apply what I learn in real-life situations through my creations.”

While she appreciates group work, the Abu Dhabi Emirati resident hopes for individual projects to ensure everyone’s understanding is reflected fairly, noting that exams often lead to anxiety, causing students to forget important information.

Top official Sarah Al Amiri emphasised that this new evaluation framework "focuses on students' skills and helps them put theoretical knowledge into practice, further enriching their learning outcomes." This change has sparked excitement among students, who see it as an opportunity to engage in hands-on activities and express their creativity.

Embracing the change

With the slight shift away from exams for a semester, some students looks forward to having more free time to engage in outdoor activities and hobbies they’re passionate about, giving them a healthier balance between academic demands and personal interests.

Fares Al Mazmi, a 12-year-old in eighth grade, expressed optimism about the new system. “This change is excellent as it will help me improve my grades. I often skip outdoor activities because memorisation is difficult for me, and it takes hours of studying. Now, I will spend less time studying and can focus on projects instead. I prefer practical work over theoretical work.”

Dalal Al Noufali, an 11-year-old in sixth grade, added, “This system is much better than the exams, which I always find difficult. I love executing projects, and I’m used to carrying out various summer camp projects.”

Parental support for practical learning