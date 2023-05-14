UAE students alert: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 ICSE, ISC exam results today

Clause-by-clause guide is meant to assist readers with gathering the government’s intention and aid in interpreting the law
Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 at 3pm on Sunday, read an official statement from Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE.
According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org
The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13; the last examination date was March 31.
Around 2.5 lakh students appeared this year for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.
Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.
This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.
