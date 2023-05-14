UAE students alert: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 ICSE, ISC exam results today

Fate of around 2,50000 students will be announced on Sunday and can be viewed on board's website

By ANI Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 6:59 AM Last updated: Sun 14 May 2023, 7:03 AM

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 at 3pm on Sunday, read an official statement from Gerry Arathoon, chief executive and secretary, CISCE.

According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023. Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13; the last examination date was March 31.

Around 2.5 lakh students appeared this year for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent.

ALSO READ: