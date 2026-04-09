UAE students adjust to camera-monitored tests after British boards cancel exams

As schools across the UAE continue with distance learning, senior grade students are adjusting to a mix of short assignments and longer tests, all under the watchful eye of cameras.

In a move affecting the country’s international education landscape, major British exam boards — including Cambridge International Education, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA — most recently cancelled IGCSE, O‑Level, and International A/AS Level examinations scheduled for the May/June 2026 series in the UAE, as well as Kuwait, Bahrain and Lebanon, citing safety concerns linked to ongoing regional instability.

Schools are now busy compiling evidence to determine final grades, moving away from formal written exams.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Similarly, institutions are also working with boards to ensure alternative grades are recognised by universities.

To get a clearer picture of how this process is playing out, Khaleej Times spoke with students and school officials navigating the new system.

Integrating digital exams

For 16‑year‑old Mehreen Arfaz, the “new normal” has become a blend of short assignments and monitored online tests.

Mehreen Arfaz said, “Our lessons are usually 40 minutes long. In Economics, our teacher gives us a 20-mark set of questions, which we have to complete within that time. The questions are uploaded as an assignment on Teams — we open the file, complete it, scan our work, and submit it on Teams or Google Phoenix, depending on what our teacher wants us to do. For subjects like Maths or Chemistry, teachers often wait for a double period of 80 minutes and then conduct a longer, one-hour test.”

The cameras have to be on throughout, however, she explains that expectations vary by teacher.

“For instance, my Chemistry teacher focuses on seeing us write rather than our faces, while my Maths teacher prefers to see our faces to ensure we are not cheating.”

Year 12 pupil Oliver Amaris is candid about what these changes mean for his future.

“The predicted grades we receive this year are crucial for university applications,” he said. “With exams now cancelled, our final grades will likely be based more on a portfolio of evidence. It does feel like a missed opportunity, and I just hope it doesn’t end up affecting my chances of securing a university place.”

Amaris pointed out that the school has reassured its students that it is still working through the situation in close coordination with the examination board, following the cancellation of their exams in the region.

“From the initial communication we’ve received, it seems we may be given two options: a portfolio of evidence or enhanced grading. The portfolio of evidence would involve additional assessments — likely conducted online with cameras on and with strict guidelines on dos and don’ts, or through mock-style exams — to help build enough evidence for the exam boards to award a final grade. “

The enhanced grading option, on the other hand, would draw on marks from components already completed earlier this year.

“For instance, if a student has already taken part of an exam (such as a Maths paper), that score could be used to help determine the overall grade for that subject. That said, it’s still early days and the school hasn’t issued any official guidance yet. We’re hoping to have more clarity later,” he added.

Schools step in to support students

Across the Emirates, school leaders are striving to provide clarity and reassurance. Natalia Svetenok, Principal of Woodlem British School in Ajman, said Cambridge and Pearson have confirmed contingency approaches that “enable schools to submit robust portfolios of evidence in place of traditional exams… Our focus is clear: no child is left uncertain, unsupported, or unprepared.”

Paul Livingston, Head of Secondary at Diyafah International School in Abu Dhabi, echoed that sentiment, noting that some students are “in a strong position because they already have banked modular unit results… We believe these will also allow students to receive grades that accurately reflect their skills and progress over time.”

“For subjects following the Cambridge route, such as English, ICT, and Computer Science, we have already prepared portfolios of evidence. We believe these will also allow students to receive grades that accurately reflect their skills and progress over time.”

Meanwhile, he reiterates that teachers have been guiding students through online lessons, initially preparing them for both examinations and portfolio-based assessment, and now updating them on the latest developments following the cancellations.

“While Year 10 and Year 12 students will continue preparing for the October examination series, our Year 11 and Year 13 certification students will be assessed through a combination of evidence. This will include banked unit results where available as well as mock examinations, further online assessments, and portfolios of evidence.”