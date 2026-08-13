Cheers, tears, hugs: UAE students celebrate A-level results after war affects exams

Yodeling, tears of joy and hugs were seen all around at the Gems Wellington Academy in Silicon Oasis as thousands of pupils across the UAE received their A-Level results today. It followed an unprecedented examination cycle in which traditional written exams were cancelled due to regional tensions.

Jhaanvi Padmanabhan was accompanied by her parents Padhmanabhan and Praveena as they picked up their results. Her parents shed tears of joy as she got a perfect score of three A*. “It was so stressful as we didn’t know what to expect because of the situation,” said Praveena. “But she got the results and with this, her admission to study medicine at the University of Glasgow has been confirmed. We got the confirmation just now."

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Another student, Pierre Faried, also got the perfect score. He arrived at school with his extended family. His mother burst into tears and his father pulled him into a hug as they opened the envelope and got the results. “I was nervous during the exams because everything felt out of my control,” said Pierre. “But in the last few days I was really calm. And I am grateful to the school as well for handling everything really well."

British exam boards Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA cancelled all IGCSE and A-Level examinations in the UAE for the May/June 2026 series, citing safety concerns amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. Instead of sitting formal exams, students were assessed through a Portfolio of Evidence process, using coursework, internal assessments and other work gathered throughout their courses.

Schools in the UAE

Brighton College Al Ain recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, with 58.4 per cent of grades at A* or A and 90.9 percent at A*–B. Melanie Black, Deputy Head Whole School, said, "We are incredibly proud of our Sixth Form pupils and all they have achieved. Their results reflect years of hard work, curiosity and drive."

Dubai British School Emirates Hills reported 55 per cent of A Level entries at A-A and 22 percent at A. The school also recorded exceptional BTEC outcomes, with 76 per cent of entries achieving Distinction.

Principal Brett Girven said, "More than half of A Level entries awarded A*–A, while three quarters of Level 3 BTEC entries achieved the highest grade possible. These results are a powerful reflection of our students' ambition, resilience and hard work."

Jebel Ali School marked its strongest results in recent years, reporting 54 percent of A Level grades at A-A and 22 per cent at A. The school's BTEC provision also recorded a 100% pass rate.

Principal Simon Jodrell said, "The Year 13 students at Jebel Ali School have achieved an exceptional set of A Level and BTEC results, reflecting their dedication, perseverance and academic ambition."