Studying in an English school her entire life, Fatima Ahmed, a Syrian graduate, was shocked when she found out that some workplaces require fluency in Arabic as well as English. In the multicultural landscape of the UAE, many Arabic-speaking residents who attended English-only schools found themselves navigating a job market that increasingly demands bilingual skills, leading to unexpected hurdles in their professional journeys.

Now, as she seeks job opportunities in marketing, the 21-year-old, who only spoke a little Arabic in her household, thought she could navigate it. “I can converse in Arabic comfortably, but when it comes to writing official emails or conducting research in Arabic, I struggle,” she told Khaleej Times. “Arabic is a beautiful yet complicated language; it’s not as easy to pick up as English. I regret not having a stronger foundation in my mother tongue.”

For many years, English has been predominant in many sectors, leading many Arabic-speaking residents to miss out on, including their Arabic skills on their CVs, thinking it wouldn’t matter. For Omar Khalid, a Sudanese engineer, he recalled being asked in his initial interview if he was comfortable communicating in Arabic.

The 26-year-old, who attended an international school where the medium of instruction was English, shared, “While I excelled in my engineering studies, I didn't realise how much I would miss out on my Arabic language skills until I entered the workforce. Many companies expect Arabic fluency, especially in technical documentation, which can be quite complex. I often find it challenging to express technical concepts clearly in Arabic.”

Recognising his struggle, Omar's parents took proactive steps to ensure his younger brothers received a more balanced education. “My parents saw my difficulties, particularly in writing Arabic. They made sure my brothers attended schools that integrated Arabic into their curriculum, hoping they wouldn’t face the same challenges I did.”

In the healthcare sector, Sara Mohamed, a Lebanese nurse, shared her experience. “In my field, clear communication is vital, especially with patients and their families. While I can talk to my colleagues in English, I sometimes struggle to explain medical procedures in Arabic.” She explained that for many patients, it’s difficult to convey basic terms in Arabic. “I can sense the gap, especially when they ask me where I’m from, and when I tell them I’m Lebanese, they expect me to deliver the information more accurately in Arabic.”

Demand for bilingualism

As the UAE continues to embrace diversity in the workplace, the preference for bilingual candidates among recruiters and human resources professionals has become more pronounced. Companies are actively seeking individuals who can communicate effectively in both Arabic and English, recognising that bilingualism enhances team dynamics and improves customer relations in a multicultural environment.

Awab Khalifa, an HR Director in Abu Dhabi's hospitality industry, explains, “In today's competitive market, bilingualism is a significant differentiator for us between candidates. Surprisingly, we’ve noticed that many candidates of Arab origin only state English fluency on their resumes. When we meet them, they clarify that they are more comfortable communicating in English, but they are native Arabic speakers.”