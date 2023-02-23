UAE: Sharjah Ruler urges review of ministry's decision to merge Arabic language with other lessons

Harsh Kedia said there's a lot of scope for bringing in new and exotic foods in the emirate and calls it a welcoming market
The Sharjah Ruler has urged the UAE’s Ministry of Education to reconsider the decision to merge the Arabic language subject with Islamic and social studies.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, said the decision will affect students as the Arabic language is something that will be “inherited by generations to come”.
The move will affect the students “psychologically, as it weakens their language”, he said.
Sheikh Dr Sultan was responding to concerns raised by a female citizen on a radio programme called Direct Line. The citizen had called for Arabic to have its own textbook and not merge it with other subjects.
The Sharjah Ruler said he hoped more people would raise the issue. "We were surprised by the decision of the Ministry of Education to merge the Arabic language curriculum with Islamic education and social studies and urge the ministry to reconsider it. This is not permissible.”
He said the ministry usually responds positively to suggestions. “We care about the Arabic language even in foreign schools. For example, the Victoria School (in Sharjah) has Arabic as a basic subject despite the school following a foreign curriculum.”
He highlighted that the Emirate has experts developing the Arabic subject in schools so that future generations can inherit the language.
ALSO READ:
Harsh Kedia said there's a lot of scope for bringing in new and exotic foods in the emirate and calls it a welcoming market
The Dubai Ruler, who was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan, viewed some of the latest defence technologies on display
New technological advancements like big data analytics are also expected to have multiple uses across the defence sector
Eighteen apartments that were charred need extensive renovation and will be ready for tenants in two
Coordination between forces to improve naval defences and better monitor maritime threats
The successful test is a great advancement for sovereign missile development, say officials, with huge export opportunities
They note that the concern goes beyond ‘cheating,’ as the use of these AI tools could potentially stunt critical thinking
Awareness campaign launched to protect community members from becoming cybercrime victims