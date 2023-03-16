UAE: Sharjah Ruler approves mega project to build flagship music institute

From prayers and fasting to the 'Night of Glory', here are the important facts to know about this time
A music institute will soon be built in Sharjah and it will serve as the flagship centre for the UAE, it was announced on Thursday. It is one that will specialise in classical, Arabic, and world music, as well as techniques and musical composition.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, approved the construction as part of a plan to expand the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA).
The institute will be known as the College of Music under the SPAA. The building will be equipped with all necessary facilities — including a music hall with a capacity of 1,100 seats, recording studios, rehearsal rooms, and a music library.
Sheikh Dr Sultan, who serves as the president of the SPAA, also approved the restructuring of the current study programmes of the academy, which would now fall under the College of Drama. The current programmes are BA in Acting, BA in Musical Theatre, and BA in Production Arts.
The Sharjah Ruler also approved the establishment of additional housing for students to accommodate the growing number of enrollees.
He reviewed a detailed presentation on the progress of work in the academy and the top expansion proposals.
