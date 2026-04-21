UAE school transport provider announces 60% fee cut for April during service adjustment

As schools across the UAE continue to transition back into in-person learning, parents are being offered some financial relief on transport costs.

A major school transport provider on Tuesday confirmed a flat 60 per cent reduction in transport fees for April, citing adjustments in service levels during a period of changing school operations.

The move comes as several schools resumed classroom learning on Monday, April 20, while others remain in distance learning mode, reflecting a staggered return following recent regional developments.

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Schools shifted to remote learning for seven weeks, during which students did not use bus services. Schools Transport Services (STS) said the adjustment reflects operational realities while maintaining continuity of essential services for students.

At the same time, the company has assured parents that transport operations remain fully prepared, with safety frameworks, trained staff and monitoring systems in place. The announcement also highlighted how advance payments will be adjusted as credits, easing financial impact on families.

In its communication to parents, the provider on Tuesday said, “As schools resume on-site learning, we are pleased to confirm that school transport services have now resumed, with our teams, fleet, and systems fully prepared to support a safe and smooth return for all students.

Following the recent regional developments and the temporary adjustment to school operations, we would like to share an update regarding transport fees. We have taken a supportive and pragmatic approach to fee adjustments for April:

April Transport Fees: A flat 60 per cent reduction will be applied to transport fees for the month of April, reflecting the adjusted level of service during this period.

Advance Payments: Any transport fees already paid in advance will be adjusted accordingly and reflected as a credit against future invoices.”

Steve Burnell, Chief Executive Officer of STS Group, which serves around 120,000 students across 96 schools using 4,000 buses in the UAE, said the pricing structure reflects the nature of school transport as a year-round service.

Annual model defines school transport operations

In a statement to Khaleej Times on Tuesday, he said, “School transport is structured as an annual service aligned to the academic calendar, rather than a day-by-day usage model. This reflects the nature of the operation, which requires year-round investment in people, fleet, safety systems, and regulatory compliance to ensure services are ready and reliable at all times.

That said, we recognise the unique circumstances during this period and have taken a balanced approach. For April, a pro rata adjustment is being applied, and this will be communicated directly to parents through our teams and partner schools.”

Burnell also noted that fluctuating demand has created operational challenges, particularly in route planning and capacity management, but said these are being handled through established systems.

“This happens particularly in route planning and capacity utilisation. However, this is something we are well experienced in managing. We apply a structured and flexible planning approach, similar to what we use at the start of each academic year and term.”

Meanwhile, services are being reintroduced in line with school reopening schedules and student demand.

“Our model allows us to scale services in line with demand while maintaining safety and service standards. Close coordination with schools and clear communication with parents are key to ensuring routes and timings remain efficient as patterns stabilise,” he added.