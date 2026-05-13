UAE schools celebrate CBSE Class 12 results with 100% pass rates, perfect scores

Schools across the UAE were in celebratory mood on Wednesday after India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board examination results for 2026. Some institutions recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, and many students secured distinctions and perfect scores.

The results come months after the board canceled Class 12 examinations for students in Gulf countries, including the UAE, amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict, now in an extended ceasefire period.

At Delhi Private School Dubai, 237 students appeared for the examinations, with 96.2 per cent securing distinctions. The school recorded an average score of 87.9 per cent, while 45.6 per cent of students scored 90 per cent and above. Significantly, every student secured a first division, with no second divisions, failures or compartment results reported.

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The school also highlighted the achievements of two SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) students who appeared for the examinations, including one who secured distinction with an aggregate of 95 per cent. A total of 44 students achieved perfect scores in subjects including Mathematics, Commercial Art, Artificial Intelligence, Accountancy and Computer Science.

Strict marking, stellar outcomes

Reflecting on the results, Rashmi Nandkeolyar, Principal and Director of DPS Dubai, said, “We are delighted that our students have fared well, even though most marks are approximated from the preboards where students are traditionally scored strictly. We are proud of our students and teachers.”

Students will initially receive provisional digital scorecards, while original marksheets will later be distributed through schools.

In Abu Dhabi, Bright Riders School reported strong results, with 251 students appearing for the examinations and 71.3 per cent securing distinctions. The school average was 80.71 per cent, while 45 students scored above 90 per cent.

The school recorded 45 perfect scores across subjects, including English, Mathematics, Computer Science, Business Studies and Psychology. Among the standout performers was school topper Deron Lawrance, who secured 99.4 per cent.

Schools praise resilience and perseverance

Praising the efforts of students and teachers, Rachna Prakash, Principal of Bright Riders School, Abu Dhabi, said, “We are immensely proud of our students and teachers for their dedication and perseverance. Deron Lawrance, our school topper, has brought great honour to his alma mater by securing a whopping score of 99.4%. His remarkable achievement reflects consistent hard work, academic excellence, and the strong support of his teachers and parents. We congratulate him wholeheartedly and wish him continued success in all his future endeavours.”

The strong results have brought relief and joy to thousands of Indian expatriate families across the UAE, many of whom had faced months of uncertainty after the cancellation of physical board examinations in the Gulf region.

At the Emirates National School, Sharjah, 114 students appeared for the CBSE Class XII Examination, with 17 students securing A1 grades in all subjects.

In the Commerce stream, Acel Shyam Shibu topped the cohort with 97.2%, followed closely by Thejas Pengat Ujwal and Arpita Sudheer, who tied for second with 96.8%. In the Science stream, Sanjay Sumesh emerged as the topper with 96%, while Tony Koshy Kurian secured second position with 95.8%, and Charly Efrem Sujith came third with 94.8%.