'Great to be back': Students excited as UAE schools reopen after distance learning

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

Schools across the UAE reopened their gates this morning, welcoming students back to campus after more than a month of disruption caused by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has now reached a ceasefire.

From early hours, familiar scenes returned — yellow buses pulling into stops, parents navigating heavier traffic, and children stepping onto campuses with visible excitement. Khaleej Times was at Brighton College Dubai this morning to capture the mood as students reunited with friends and teachers.

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Joy of being back with friends

For many students, the return was less about routine and more about reclaiming experiences that online learning could not fully offer.

Ameer Zohair, a Year 7 student, captured the mood as he spoke about the simple joy of being back with friends and moving freely again.

“It feels great to be back. I was so excited that waking up early wasn’t difficult at all. I’m really looking forward to activities we can’t do at home, like PE and anything that involves moving around.”

Others reflected on the balance between the comfort of home and the limitations of distance learning.

Jade Fielder, Year 10, noted that while online classes had their advantages, the classroom offered something more immediate and interactive.

“I did enjoy being at home as it felt simpler and less tiring, and the teachers did a great job with online lessons. But it was sometimes hard to ask questions as freely as you can in school. Having recorded lessons definitely helped us revise later, which was useful."

"I’m really excited to see my friends and be back at school. I’m not feeling anxious — just looking forward to the day.”

Parents, too, approached the reopening with a mix of reassurance and lingering concern, particularly for younger children who found remote learning more challenging.

Asma Fauzi, whose child is in Year 2, highlighted the importance of social interaction while acknowledging the emotional complexity of the moment.

“Online learning was challenging, especially for younger children. More than anything, they need social interaction. As a parent, I do feel a little worried about them returning after what happened, but I trust they’ll be well cared for. If anything happens, we can always return to distance learning. For now, it’s good for children — and for families — to have them back in school, even if waking up early again is a bit tough.”

Behind the scenes, schools have spent the entire weekend preparing for a safe return. Following inspections and approvals by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), most campuses have resumed in-person learning — some with staggered schedules — while a smaller number continue online lessons. Enhanced safety frameworks now include shelter-in-place procedures, evacuation protocols, designated safe zones and continuous student monitoring.

Teachers receive training on first aid, emergency response

School leaders say the reopening reflects both careful planning and close coordination with authorities.

Simon Crane, Principal of Brighton College Dubai, emphasised the scale of preparation and the focus on wellbeing.

“It has taken a great deal of coordination with the authorities, who have been excellent as always. We have designated safe zones away from windows, with reinforced structures, in case of any alerts. These areas are easily accessible within minutes across the school.

On Friday, staff underwent training on regulations, first aid, emergency response, and communication. We also emphasised the importance of looking after their own wellbeing and staying calm in any situation.

He highlighted that around 85 per cent of the school’s community has returned this morning.

“There are lots of smiles across campus. Parents understandably had many questions, so we’ve prepared a comprehensive FAQ booklet. Students will also receive briefings from their teachers today on safety procedures, followed by practice drills later.

We’re looking forward to re-establishing a calm routine and helping students reconnect with their peers and teachers in the first week.”