UAE: Registration begins for students to join public schools

Here are the conditions that pupils must meet to register

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:19 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 9:23 AM

Registration for new pupils wanting to enrol in UAE public schools or transfer from private schools (either within the country or from abroad) for the academic year 2023-2024 began on March 1, authorities have announced.

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) said on Twitter that this registration for all cycles is specifically for Emirati pupils and will run until March 24, 2023.

“Emirates Schools Establishment announces the opening of public schools registration for all cycles, in addition to Ajyal Schools and Elite Stream registration for the new Academic Year 2023-2024,” the ESE tweeted.

Parents have been urged to register their children through the ESE website: ese.gov.ae.

Officials had earlier noted that kindergarten enrolment age is calculated for those who have reached the approved age for registration by August 31 of the new academic year.

To enrol in the first year of Kindergarten KG-1, pupils must be four years old and for the KG-2, pupils must be five years old.

Pupils wanting to enrol in Grade-1 must be six years old, and not more than 8 years old, according to education authorities.

Among other conditions for registration is that the students should be residing in the vicinity of the school, registration within the specified dates and submission of registration documents on time, and fulfilling any other requirements as stipulated by authorities.

The Emirates Schools Establishment is a federal independent entity with its mandate to manage and operate public schools, prioritizing the interests of the students and those at the forefront of the educational process.

The establishment takes on enhancing the efficiency of the UAE’s public education sector, within the framework of the government’s general policy, while developing strategies and plans for the education sector, in addition to refining students’ skills and enhancing their knowledge.

