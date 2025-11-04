Month-long holiday in UAE: Schools wrap up exams, field trips before winter break

With just about a month left before the long winter holidays, schools across the UAE are buzzing with activity.

From parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) and final assessments to outdoor excursions and festive events, the last few weeks of the term are packed as teachers, students, and parents prepare to round off a busy academic stretch.

This year, international curriculum schools will enjoy an extended winter break of nearly four weeks — longer than the usual three. The holiday begins with the National Day celebrations on December 2 and 3, followed by the main break from December 8, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Classes will resume on January 5, giving students extra time to rest, travel, and participate in community and national festivities.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) had approved a unified academic calendar earlier, for public and private schools for the 2025–2026 school year, which began on August 25. Asian curriculum schools that began in April have slightly different schedules, aligning their breaks with home-country board exam requirements.

Balancing priorities and celebrations

At Woodlem American School in Ajman, Principal Marah Kaddoura said the final weeks of the term are all about managing multiple priorities — wrapping up lessons, assessments, and meetings while preparing for upcoming events.

She noted that the school is “focused on finalising the planned curriculum and related activities, with the Parent–Teacher Meeting scheduled before the final tests.”

Despite the heavy workload, she said maintaining “clear communication and a well-structured calendar” helps staff stay on top of things. Preparations are also underway for the National Day celebration at the end of November, adding to the excitement.

Field trips, concerts and sports

Over at Credence High School in Dubai, CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the first round of PTMs for Grades 2 to 12 has concluded, with Early Years sessions planned for December.

“As the pleasant weather sets in, our students are stepping outdoors for enriching field trips across the UAE and beyond,” she said, adding that annual concerts and sports days are also taking place to “bring the school community together in celebration of talent, teamwork, and joy".

While younger students enjoy outdoor learning experiences, senior students are keeping their focus on academics. Singh noted that “for Grades 10 and 12, the academic momentum continues as they approach their pre-board examinations.” She emphasised that all phases of the school “move forward in harmony", ensuring learning remains continuous and holistic.

Assessments and mega events

At Ambassador School in Dubai, Principal Sheela Menon said the school is now entering “the final stretch of the (second) term", with summative assessments, including the first pre-boards for board-exam students, running from November 7 to 22. These will be followed by PTMs stretching into mid-December.

Menon described this period as “an active and dynamic time for the entire school community", with exams, inter- and intra-school events, and even training sessions happening side by side. “Alongside the ongoing assessments, students and teachers are deeply engaged in a variety of events that span all phases and departments,” she said.

Preparations for the Term 3 mega events are also underway. “This adds to the excitement on campus. With major events, examinations, and training sessions running concurrently, it’s truly an active and dynamic time for the entire school community.”

For students in Grades 5 and above, term-end examinations have already begun, while those in Grades 10 and 12 are sitting for their first pre-boards alongside board practicals and viva exams. “Various external assessments are also being conducted during this period,” added Menon.