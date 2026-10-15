UAE schools: What parents need to know about assessments after half-term break

With assessments lined up for some UAE students after the October half-term break, school leaders are urging parents to help children return to classrooms prepared, rested and ready to demonstrate what they have learnt.

For pupils in senior year groups, the break may offer an opportunity to revise, while younger students will need time to settle back into their school routines.

For schools following the UAE’s unified academic calendar, the first-semester mid-term break began on October 12 and runs until October 16, with students returning on October 19. While some schools have assessments planned soon after the holidays, the schedule varies depending on the school, year group and curriculum.

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Assessments, attendance and routines remain important

Simon Crane, Head Master at Brighton College Dubai, said. “We are scheduling assessments after the half-term break at Brighton College Dubai, including for senior pupils. Parents should expect a return to normal teaching alongside planned assessments, which help us understand pupils’ progress and identify where further support or challenge is needed.”

Headteachers stress that they encourage pupils to see these as an opportunity to demonstrate their learning and understand their next steps.

He added, “Parents can help by gradually re-establishing regular bedtimes and morning routines before term resumes. For revision, short, focused sessions with breaks are more manageable than last-minute cramming. Encouraging children to test what they can recall, practise questions and revisit areas they find difficult can make revision more effective.”

At the American School, Ajman, Principal Marah Kaddoura said the school had made sure students, particularly those in senior classes, understood assessment expectations before the break.

She said preparation and communication were central to helping pupils return with a clear idea of what they needed to do, rather than feeling overwhelmed by the prospect of examinations.

“As students return to school, we encourage them to approach their learning and assessments with confidence, focus, and a positive mindset. Our priority is to ensure that every student feels prepared, supported, and motivated to achieve their best.”

Kaddoura urged parents to support their children through the transition rather than add to their stress.

“My advice to parents is to focus on support rather than pressure. Encourage your children to return to a regular sleep routine, and balance their preparation with sufficient rest, take the time to listen to your children, acknowledge their concerns to help children build confidence and resilience.”

Indian curriculum schools look ahead to pre-boards

For Indian curriculum schools, the academic schedule follows a different rhythm. CBSE and ICSE schools generally continue with classes and first-term examinations during October, reflecting their April-to-March academic year and curriculum requirements. Schools typically provide a few days off around Diwali instead.

At Credence High School, the first pre-board examinations for Grades 10 and 12 are scheduled to begin on November 10, according to CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh.

Practical examinations are expected to start around the second week of January, in line with CBSE guidelines.

Singh earlier said schools were still awaiting this year's tentative board examination schedule. She noted that last year, CBSE released its tentative date sheet on September 24, followed by the final timetable in early December.

In the meantime, she said students could use the latest CBSE sample papers and marking schemes to prepare for their examinations. Teachers are also using these resources to set pre-board papers and familiarise students with the expected format.

“What matters more is that CBSE has already shared the latest sample papers with marking schemes, on which this year's board exam papers will be based. Our teachers are using them to prepare the pre-boards, and parents should ensure that students attempt them and study the marking scheme carefully,” she added.