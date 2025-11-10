Some UAE schools suspend outdoor activities during unstable weather, poor air quality

A few schools in Dubai temporarily suspended outdoor activities recently after air quality dropped to unhealthy levels in parts of the city.

Authorities typically issue direct advisories to UAE schools, urging caution during periods of poor air quality. These alerts have prompted many institutions to suspend outside play and recess activities to protect students’ health — a practice that has now become part of school safety culture.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) bulletin on Thursday forecasted dusty to partly cloudy conditions, with windy conditions leading to suspended dust in the air, that also reduced horizontal visibility, particularly in exposed areas.

Reflecting these warnings, some parents in Dubai received email notifications from their children’s schools on November 5, informing them that all outdoor activities — including breaks, lunch, and co-curricular activities (CCAs) — would be held indoors due to poor air quality, as per the Emirati Air Quality Index (EAQI).

Following this, one of the schools in its circular stated that the decision was made as a precaution, based on public health guidance.

The email also mentioned that this was similar to measures taken earlier in April when air quality levels exceeded 600 on the AQI⁺ (US) scale. Readings from three nearby sensors of the school, showed significant variation, with levels ranging from 92 in The Greens to 172 in The Lakes and 292 near The Springs Souk, highlighting how air quality can differ across areas of the emirate.

Meanwhile, Khaleej Times reached out to several schools to understand the measures they have in place and how they determine when air quality levels are considered poor enough to warrant action.

‘Safety and wellbeing come first’

Simon Jodrell, Principal of Jebel Ali School, explained that in the emirate, schools closely follows guidance from the NCM and Dubai Municipality when air quality worsens.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students always come first. We follow regulatory guidance referring to the Air Quality Index (AQI) standards provided by the NCM and Dubai Municipality. When the AQI rises to levels considered unhealthy, typically above 150, we take immediate action to limit outdoor exposure. This includes moving PE lessons and break times indoors and cancelling or rescheduling outdoor extra-curricular activities (ECAs) and, where necessary, sports fixtures.”

Jodrell added that the school’s Medical and Operations Teams monitor official updates throughout the day to ensure decisions are timely and precautionary.

“On such days, our indoor learning and activity spaces are used creatively to maintain both engagement and physical activity,” he said. “PE teachers adapt lessons to focus on movement, strength and coordination within our multi-purpose and sports halls. ECAs are often modified to include strategy-based, wellbeing sessions, or team-building activities that can take place indoors.”

The school also keeps parents informed through regular updates.

“We always prioritise clear and timely communication with parents,” Jodrell said. “Updates about air quality precautions, cancellations, or schedule changes — particularly in relation to school fixtures and ECAs — are shared via our parent communication channels. We encourage families to ensure children stay well hydrated and limit outdoor activities at home when air quality is poor.”

School nurses focus on students with asthma, respiratory issues

Rahul Nair, Group Head of Operations at LEAMS Education, said their schools also have clear protocols for days when air quality drops.

“On days when the air quality drops, our schools act immediately. Outdoor play and sports are paused, and students spend the day in air-conditioned, clean indoor spaces. We make sure all windows and doors remain closed, AC filters are checked, and ventilation systems are adjusted to maintain good indoor air quality. Our school nurses pay special attention to children with asthma or respiratory conditions. Every step follows KHDA safety requirements so that our response is quick, coordinated, and effective.”

To keep students active, schools reimagine PE and after-school programs indoors.

“Even when outdoor activities are restricted, learning and fun don’t stop,” Nair said. “PE lessons are reimagined as indoor circuits, dance, yoga, or skill-based activities. CCAs shift to engaging options like robotics, chess, art, and music. Teachers also include short movement breaks during lessons to keep students active and refreshed.”

Parents are kept informed through timely alerts.

“Parents are informed early in the morning, usually by 7am, through the school app, SMS, or email about AQI levels and any changes to outdoor schedules. If conditions change during the day, we send real-time updates,” he explained. “We encourage parents to ensure their children bring water, have their prescribed medications if needed, and avoid outdoor play after school when the air quality remains poor.”

Nair said the group is also investing in long-term air quality measures.

“Across our LEAMS schools, we are exploring upgrades to air filtration systems and creating more indoor recreational areas to make our campuses even safer. Our long-term focus is simple—continuous improvement and sustainable practices that protect our students’ health and wellbeing.”

Ajman school takes similar precautions

Marah Kaddoura, Principal of Woodlem American School in Ajman, said the school also bases its decisions on official AQI readings.

“At our school, the health and safety of our students are our highest priority. Accordingly, decisions regarding the cancellation of outdoor activities are made based on the Air Quality Index (AQI) and the guidance provided by relevant health authorities,” Kaddoura said.

She added that when outdoor activities are suspended, staff ensure students remain engaged and safe indoors.

“Alternative indoor activities are arranged to ensure that students remain engaged when outdoor programs are cancelled,” she said. “Our indoor multipurpose hall provides a suitable environment for these activities, allowing us to maintain both safety and continuity in student learning.”