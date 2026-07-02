UAE schools manage to complete syllabus despite regional conflict-linked disruptions

Across UAE schools, the final days of the academic year have shifted into a mix of celebration, reflection and well-earned relief as students head into the summer break.

Schools across the UAE will begin their summer break on Monday, July 6, with students returning to classrooms when the new academic year starts on Monday, August 31, 2026.

Students celebrate milestones

At Dubai British School Emirates Hills, Principal Brett Girven described a positive atmosphere marked by achievement and community spirit, even as the year carried wider regional pressures.

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“As we head into the summer break, there is a real sense of celebration across the school. Students are enjoying time with friends, marking achievements, and looking ahead to well-earned holidays — whether travelling or staying locally. It’s a positive and reflective time, with a strong focus on community and accomplishment.”

He added that staff were being thanked for their resilience and dedication, noting that the care shown to students throughout the year had been deeply valued.

Girven also highlighted how schools adapted to disruptions while keeping learning on track.

“Despite a year shaped by regional challenges, we successfully completed the curriculum through careful planning, flexible timetabling, and a clear focus on priorities. While some experiences were inevitably impacted, students showed impressive resilience and adaptability throughout.”

A similar mood of celebration and reflection was evident at Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, where students spent the final week being recognised for achievements across academics, sports and personal development.

“The mood on campus has been one of celebration and reflection. This week we’ve recognised students through our ‘BEST Values, Sports, and Academic Awards’, celebrating their achievements across all aspects of school life.”

Brian Cleary, Head of Secondary, Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, said the school's message as the year closes is one of gratitude and encouragement.

“As we head into the summer break, our message is one of gratitude, for the resilience shown by our students, staff, and families, and encouragement for everyone to take time to rest, recharge, and return ready for another exciting year.”

From exams to celebration

At American Academy for Girls, the final week of term has taken a distinctly celebratory turn after examinations concluded, with students engaging in activities designed to mark the end of a demanding year.

Principal Lisa Johnson described the change in mood on campus.

“The atmosphere in our school has shifted from focused determination to celebration! Our students completed their examinations last week, so this final week has been filled with the moments they look forward to all year—school trips, water play, Market Day, and a whole-school bingo event with amazing prizes.”

She said the school's message was simple: celebrate achievements, rest during the break and return ready for another year of growth, while staff also take time to enjoy a well-earned holiday.

Digital learning helped maintain curriculum continuity

Beyond the celebrations, school leaders said robust contingency planning and digital learning tools helped ensure academic targets were met despite periods of disruption.

At American Academy for Girls, Johnson said the school's established online learning systems played a significant role in maintaining curriculum coverage and student outcomes.

“We’re very pleased with both our curriculum coverage and our student outcomes this year. A key factor was the strength of our online learning plan and the digital platforms we had already established.”

She also pointed to the success of pre-recorded lessons, which allowed students to revisit concepts at their own pace while enabling teachers to provide more targeted support.

Meanwhile, Cleary emphasised that prior investment in technology and planning proved equally valuable.

“Our investment in digital learning platforms and clear contingency planning proved invaluable. We also introduced a number of academic integrity measures for online assessments that worked exceptionally well.”

He added that the experience had strengthened the school’s long-term approach to teaching and assessment.

“These strategies have strengthened our overall approach to teaching and assessment and will remain part of our contingency planning should similar situations arise in the future.”

At Woodlem Education, Founder and Managing Director Noufal Ahmed said resilience was built into the academic system itself.

“Under the strategic guidance of school leadership, targeted curriculum recalibrations were implemented to align teaching plans with learning priorities and assessment requirements. These judicious modifications ensured comprehensive syllabus coverage within stipulated timelines, without compromising depth of understanding or pedagogical quality.”

Looking ahead to the holidays, he said schools remain focused on sustaining learning momentum through structured enrichment programmes.

“As we transition into the summer break, we have introduced a structured and purposeful holiday enrichment planner for middle and secondary students. This initiative is deliberately designed to reinforce essential competencies, cultivate independent learning habits, and bridge minor learning gaps identified in the final term.”