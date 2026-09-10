UAE schools adapt communication modes to new under-15 social media rules

UAE schools are reviewing how they communicate with students under 15 following new rules restricting their access to social media, with educators warning that the change could affect how some children receive school information and maintain a sense of connection with their peers.

While some schools already use official platforms for academic and administrative communication, the shift away from social media could be more noticeable for students who have become accustomed to using digital platforms to communicate with friends and stay connected to their wider school community.

Claire Scowen, Vice President, Risk – Global Lead of Safeguarding and Child Protection at GEMS Education, said children were likely to respond differently to the change, with some adapting quickly while others could initially feel disconnected or worry about missing out.

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“Children will experience this transition differently,” Scowen said.

She said schools would need to maintain communication with students and listen to their concerns to ensure they continued to feel included in school life.

Schools and parents should also watch for changes in behaviour, including children becoming more withdrawn, changes in mood, increased anxiety or irritability, shifts in friendship groups, or saying they feel excluded or are missing out, Scowen said.

However, such changes would not necessarily be caused by reduced access to social media, she cautioned, making it important for adults to talk to children and understand the wider context.

Scowen also urged schools and families not to simply replace social media with more screen time on other platforms.

Instead, children should be encouraged to maintain a balance between digital activities and sleep, physical activity, hobbies, family time and face-to-face interaction.

At RAK Academy, the shift has been less pronounced because the school was already using school-managed channels rather than social media for official communication.

Leigh Watson, Head of Positive Engagement at RAK Academy, said parents receive whole-Academy emails when required, while secondary students receive updates through their school email accounts and Google Classroom. Primary schools communicate with families through ClassDojo.

The school also uses teachers, assemblies, email and Google Classroom to keep students informed about events, clubs and other activities.

Watson said this approach means students do not need to rely on personal social media accounts to find out what is happening at school, with teachers able to communicate opportunities directly to them.

The school is also focusing on face-to-face interaction as students spend less time on social media, including through sports, clubs, enrichment activities and student-led programmes.

At Credence High School, communication with students and parents has similarly been conducted through official channels, including a parent portal and app, while Google Classrooms are used for assignments, project work and learning materials.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said schools and parents should pay attention to children who become withdrawn, quieter about friendships or reluctant to participate in school activities.

She also warned against simply replacing one screen habit with another, pointing instead to activities including reading, performing arts, visual arts and sports as ways of keeping children engaged.

The changes mean schools are having to consider not only how younger students receive academic and administrative information, but also how they continue to participate in activities and maintain social connections as their access to social media changes.