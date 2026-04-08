UAE schools move admissions online as distance learning continues

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Private schools across the UAE are accelerating their shift to digital admissions, as distance learning continues to shape how families interact with education providers.

According to Emarat Alyoum, from online registration portals to remote interviews and assessments, the enrollment journey is also being completed from home.

Parents can enter student details through dedicated school websites, schedule virtual interviews for younger children, or arrange online assessments for higher grades. Once accepted, seat reservation fees are also paid electronically, streamlining what was once a largely in-person process.

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Schools say the move has not only ensured continuity during uncertain times but also made admissions more accessible — especially for families relocating to the UAE.

It said, many institutions are even offering virtual tours, allowing parents to explore facilities such as sports fields, science labs and classrooms without stepping onto campus.

Khaleej Times spoke to educators across the emirates, who said the transition has been largely smooth, backed by existing digital infrastructure and enhanced support systems for parents.

Digital-first systems ease transition

At Global Indian International School (GIIS) Dubai, the shift to online admissions has been seamless due to pre-existing systems.

Indu Issac, Section Head Middle School, said the school’s digital-first approach has long supported international families.

“In our school, which is part of the Global Schools Group, which operates 64 campuses across 11 countries, we have long adopted a digital-first admissions system. This allows families, especially those relocating internationally, to apply for admissions from anywhere in the world at any time. The approach ensures that overseas parents planning a move can begin the admission process well in advance and secure a place for their children even before arriving in the UAE.”

Issac explained since the school’s online systems were already established, there was no major transition required when enrollments moved fully online during these uncertain times.

“For parents who were less familiar with digital processes, our admissions team provided step-by-step guidance through virtual consultations and dedicated support channels, ensuring that families could complete applications, upload documents, and finalise enrollment smoothly and with confidence.”

To maintain fairness and transparency, the school’s online admissions assessments follow structured guidelines and are conducted on secure digital platforms.

“For younger students, we focus on interaction-based evaluations rather than formal testing, while older students undertake short academic assessments aligned with curriculum expectations. Some parents who needed additional support with digital registration or online fee payments, our team provides personalised guidance through phone and video consultations, ensuring that families receive assistance at every step.

The focus remains on ensuring continuity of quality education while prioritising the safety and wellbeing of students and families.”

Remote interviews and assessments are conducted under strict guidelines, including time limits and mandatory use of cameras and microphones, ensuring consistency and fairness.

Schools also continue to comply with admission standards set by relevant authorities, including age criteria for each grade.

Focus on accessibility and parent support

Educators emphasise that alongside technology, personalised support has been key to making the process inclusive.

Noufal Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director, Woodlem Education, said,

“Our primary goal has been to make all procedures adaptable and friendly for parents while ensuring efficiency and transparency.

Our schools have ensured a smooth transition to fully online enrollment by clearly outlining every step of the process on their websites, supported by detailed guidelines, and FAQs. Dedicated helplines and increased availability of administrative staff online have made it easier for parents to seek real-time assistance.”

Additionally, Ahmed pointed out that simplified Google-based assessment forms have replaced traditional pen-and-paper tests, making the process more accessible and less time-consuming.

“Scheduled live interactions and monitored assessment wherever necessary ensures more consistency and credibility in student admissions."

School heads highlighted that recognising some parents face technical challenges, institutions continue to provide on-site assistance in line with Ministry of Education (MoE) protocols, to make the process inclusive.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, highlighted the human aspect of the transition:

“Our transition to online enrollment has been built on one simple principle, ‘no family should feel left behind’. We have worked to make our registration processes as straightforward as possible, with clear guidance at every step and our teams readily available to support parents through dedicated helplines and direct communication channels.”

“At the heart of everything we do is what good schools have always stood for that is relationships, communication, and above all, trust,” added Singh.