Should UAE schools brace for absences as airfares rise ahead of summer holidays?

As airfares surge ahead of the summer holiday rush, UAE schools say they are not witnessing a significant rise in students leaving before the official end of term, although early departure requests remain a familiar trend during the final days of the academic year.

For many families, the start of the school summer break coincides with one of the busiest and most expensive travel periods of the year.

Yet educators say most parents continue to prioritise attendance, particularly during a period packed with assessments, transition activities and end-of-year programmes.

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Akram Tarik, Principal and CEO of GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar and Founders Brand Ambassador, acknowledged that requests for early leave are not uncommon as holidays approach.

He noted that schools recognise families are balancing practical considerations, including travel costs and peak-season pressures. However, he stressed that “the school year remains purposeful and active until the very last day,” with learning, reflection, transition preparation and pastoral support continuing throughout.

Tarik added that the final weeks are “an important time for consolidation, reflection, celebration and preparation for the next academic year,” making attendance crucial for students’ academic and personal development.

Final weeks remain academically important

Despite concerns that high airfares could encourage more families to travel early, school leaders point out that attendance patterns this year remain consistent with previous years.

Daspo Yiappos, Principal of The Oxford School, said the school has “not observed a significant increase in students leaving school before the official end of term compared with previous years".

He attributed this partly to parents receiving the KHDA-approved academic calendar at the beginning of the academic year, allowing them to plan travel well in advance while ensuring students meet their academic obligations.

While regional travel disruptions have affected some families, Yiappos said “overall student attendance has remained stable and broadly aligned with our expectations for this period of the year".

He highlighted that students are currently engaged in end-of-year assessments, progress reviews, transition programmes and celebrations of learning, all of which play an important role in supporting their progression to the next academic year.

“Families continue to recognise the importance of regular attendance and active participation throughout this period,” he added.

Parents planning ahead to avoid higher costs

A similar trend has been observed at Credence High School, where school leaders say advance planning has helped families avoid travel-related disruptions.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the institution has “not observed any significant increase in students leaving before the official end of term this year".

She explained that the academic calendar is shared with parents before the start of the school year, giving families sufficient time to arrange holidays and secure travel bookings early.

“This proactive approach enables parents to make informed decisions and secure travel bookings early,” she said, helping them avoid the higher costs often associated with peak-season travel.

According to Singh, requests for early leave are limited and are generally linked to exceptional circumstances such as family emergencies or unavoidable commitments. As a result, “early departures have not created any significant gaps in classroom attendance or disrupted teaching and learning".