UAE school reopening: Will classes resume after April 17? What we know

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Amid increased speculations over school reopening timelines, the UAE Ministry of Education (MOE) has dismissed claims that distance learning will continue until May 1 as “inaccurate”.

Distance learning in UAE will remain in place until April 17 for students, teachers, and administrative staff across all educational institutions. This measure was first introduced amid the US–Israel–Iran conflict.

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As authorities monitor the regional situation, families await further updates, with clarity expected closer to the end of the remote learning period.

Here’s what we know so far about the possible reopening of schools.

Are UAE schools confirmed to reopen on Monday, April 20?

There is no official confirmation that students will return to classrooms on April 20. Authorities have not announced a reopening date, and families are still waiting for a clear update.

What is the latest official update from authorities?

The UAE’s Ministry of Education (MOE) said reports claiming distance learning will continue until May 1 are inaccurate. Officials stressed that decisions will only be shared through official channels.

Why were schools moved to distance learning in the first place?

Schools moved to online learning as a precaution amid regional security concerns tied to the conflict. Since then, authorities have extended remote classes in stages while reviewing the situation.

Distance learning was first introduced on March 2, following Iran’s attacks on Gulf countries, including the UAE. The arrangement was initially set to run until March 6 before officials brought forward the spring break.

Remote learning was later extended beyond the break as authorities prioritised the safety of students, staff, and the wider education community during the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Is distance learning likely to continue beyond April 17?

While nothing is officially confirmed, an extension appears the most likely short-term scenario based on previous patterns. Earlier decisions have typically been made close to reopening dates after reviewing safety conditions.

Have nurseries been operating in Dubai?

Nurseries in Dubai have remained closed and the KHDA has introduced a temporary alternative to support families.

Under new guidelines, regulated nursery-style services can now run from homes, allowing small groups of up to eight children from different families to be supervised by the centre. Nurseries can also deploy teachers for one-on-one sessions or small-group learning for up to 4 siblings within a single household.

Could schools stay online for the rest of the term?

There is still no firm clarity on the matter. A longer extension could reduce uncertainty from week-by-week announcements and help families and schools plan better. Authorities have not indicated that such a move is under consideration yet.

Will the school calendar change again?

At this stage, there is no indication of further changes to the academic calendar. Adjustments remain possible but could disrupt summer plans and create logistical challenges for families.

What about students in exam years?

The situation has evolved significantly, with major international boards — including CBSE, ISC and the IBDP, along with Cambridge, Pearson Edexcel and OxfordAQA — cancelling their respective external examinations in the UAE for 2026, including IGCSEs and A Levels. Authorities and exam boards have either announced alternative assessment models or are introducing revised evaluation pathways.

When can parents expect the next update?

Authorities review the situation weekly. Any decision about reopening or extending distance learning is expected to be announced close to April 17 through official school and ministry channels.

What should parents prepare for right now?

Families should be prepared for a range of possible scenarios, including the continuation of distance learning beyond April 17, an extended period of online classes for the rest of the term, minor adjustments to the academic calendar, a shift to hybrid learning models, or a full return to classrooms if conditions improve.