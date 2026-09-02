UAE scholarship programme supports 668 students from 7 countries, with 338 graduates

For students arriving in the UAE from countries including Bahrain, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, Chad, the Union of the Comoros and Tunisia, a scholarship can mean more than a place at university.

It can mean the chance to build a new academic and professional future in a country that has increasingly positioned itself as a global education hub.

Since its launch in 2016, the UAE's International Student Scholarship Programme, overseen by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, has supported 668 students from seven countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

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Of these, 330 students are currently pursuing bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees across 11 UAE universities and higher education institutions. Another 338 students have graduated, with many going on to study or qualify in fields considered critical to the development of their home countries.

For the students still studying, the programme offers an integrated package that includes tuition fees, monthly allowances and additional benefits — easing some of the financial pressures that can accompany studying overseas.

Most choose engineering and technology

The largest share of beneficiaries have chosen engineering and technology, reflecting the growing emphasis on producing graduates with skills in sectors central to economic development.

Ministry statistics show that 579 students are enrolled in engineering and technology, while another 89 are studying social sciences, administrative sciences and various medical disciplines.

For many, the experience also extends beyond the classroom, bringing students from different countries and backgrounds together within UAE campuses.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said the programme reflects the UAE leadership's vision of using education to strengthen cultural understanding and exchange.

He said the opportunity was about more than simply securing a university education, pointing to the longer-term relationships created through the programme.

"The programme reflects the UAE's firm commitment to developing human capabilities as a fundamental pillar for building the future of societies. The opportunity for hundreds of international students to study at UAE universities goes beyond providing them with high-quality educational opportunities; it also contributes to building lasting human, cultural and academic connections whose positive impact extends to their communities for many years to come.”

That emphasis on human connections is also reflected in the programme’s alumni network. The 338 graduates represent an investment not only in individual careers, but in professionals who can take their skills and experience back to their communities.

Al Awar said the UAE's higher education sector was increasingly playing a role in attracting international talent and preparing graduates for fields that matter to their countries’ future.

“The UAE has become a global destination for attracting talent and expertise from around the world. We take pride in the contribution of our higher education institutions to preparing a generation of qualified graduates in vital fields, strengthening stability and prosperity in their communities.”

The students have studied at institutions including United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, Khalifa University, Abu Dhabi University, the University of Sharjah, Ajman University, the University of Dubai, the American University of Ras Al Khaimah, Gulf Medical University and Rochester Institute of Technology – Dubai.

The programme has also relied on partnerships between the ministry and universities to widen access. Under cooperation agreements, participating institutions have offered tuition fee discounts and exemptions of up to 100 per cent at some universities and for certain programmes, and up to 50 per cent at others.

For an international student, that support can be the difference between considering a UAE university as an option and being able to actually enrol.

Building educational links beyond the UAE

The programme's reach across seven countries also highlights the UAE’s wider role in developing academic and cultural links with the region and beyond.

Its beneficiaries come from Bahrain, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Syria, Chad, the Union of the Comoros and Tunisia, creating a diverse student community within UAE higher education institutions.

The ministry describes the initiative as part of the country’s broader investment in education and people, with the ultimate aim of developing skilled young professionals who can contribute to sustainable development in their home countries.

With 338 graduates already having completed their studies, and 330 more currently enrolled, the programme is creating a continuing pipeline of international students moving through UAE universities — and, eventually, into professional life.

The initiative also reinforces the UAE’s ambitions as an international education destination: one where the value of a university place is measured not only by the degree earned, but by the skills, relationships and opportunities students carry with them long after graduation.