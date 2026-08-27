UAE regulates violations, penalties for higher education institutions, training centres

The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the adoption of the decision regarding the regulations for violations, penalties and administrative measures related to the Ministry’s functions and services.

The new decision will take effect on September 12, establishing a unified regulatory framework that defines violations, penalties, and administrative measures related to higher education institutions, technical and vocational education and training institutions, and training centres and institutes.

This will enhance the clarity of regulatory obligations, solidify the principles of compliance and transparency, and provide institutions with a clear framework for managing their responsibilities according to the highest standards of quality and governance.

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It also standardises the mechanisms for handling violations and regulatory procedures across all entities under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, thereby promoting consistency in implementation and increasing transparency in dealings with educational institutions.

Dr Ahmed Sultan Al-Shuaibi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that the higher education and scientific research sector in the country is witnessing qualitative transformations to develop the legislative and regulatory environment of the sector, with the aim of building an integrated system that combines flexibility and governance, and enhances the sector’s readiness to keep pace with the requirements of the future.

He pointed out that the new decision comes as a complement to this system, by providing a clear regulatory framework that enhances institutional compliance and consolidates best practices among higher education institutions, thus ensuring the transparent application of regulatory requirements and supporting the sustainability and competitiveness of the sector.

He added that the ministry believes that effective governance is based on clear roles and responsibilities, fair procedures, and enabling institutions to improve their performance and enhance the quality of their services, which directly reflects on the quality of educational outcomes and the confidence of students and the community in the higher education system.

He explained that from this standpoint, the new regulation strengthened the linking of all regulatory procedures and measures with guarantees to protect students, by ensuring the continuity of their educational journey and preserving their academic and financial rights, which reflects the balance between applying regulatory governance frameworks and continuing to enable institutions to develop continuously.

The decision also adopts a gradual and balanced approach to dealing with violations, linking the nature, severity, and frequency of the violation to achieve a balance between enabling institutions to rectify their situations and enhance their compliance, and taking appropriate measures against violations that affect the quality of education, academic integrity, or the rights of students and stakeholders. The decision covers a wide range of violations related to licensing and accreditation, data accuracy, monitoring and evaluation requirements, academic integrity, examination integrity, practical training, academic advertising, environmental, health, and safety violations, and other regulatory aspects of the sector.

The decision provides educational institutions with a clear view of the regulatory requirements and obligations, which promotes proactive compliance, reduces violations before they occur, and raises the efficiency of the sector’s regulatory environment.

It also promotes the principles of justice and transparency by providing an institutional mechanism for appealing decisions, procedures, penalties and administrative measures, through a specialized committee formed by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to consider appeals, according to clear regulatory procedures, in order to ensure that each case is studied independently and fairly, in addition to enhancing coordination with the competent local educational authorities, in order to preserve their powers and avoid duplication of procedures or penalties applied to institutions.

The decision gives special importance to protecting students and trainees, by obligating institutions, in cases that require it, to ensure the continuity of the academic process, preserve academic records, safeguard financial rights, refund fees or amounts collected unjustly, and take the necessary measures to settle the situations of affected students, in a way that ensures that their educational journey is not affected by the regulatory measures taken against violating institutions.

The decision comes as part of a series of legislations and executive decisions issued based on the Federal Decree-Law on Higher Education and Scientific Research, which included during the past period the adoption of the national framework for licensing higher education institutions, the adoption of the updated system for the scholarship program, the unification of review fees for higher education institutions and technical and vocational education and training institutions, and the adoption of the unified system of fees and financial guarantees related to the services provided by the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

These decisions reflect an integrated approach to developing the regulatory legislative environment for the sector, and establishing a more flexible, efficient higher education system capable of preparing national competencies and meeting the requirements of future development.