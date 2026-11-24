The UAE has emerged as the highest ranked Arab country in the Global Knowledge Index (GKI) 2026, launched on November 24 at a special edition of the Knowledge Summit in Dubai. Switzerland topped the global rankings, followed by Singapore, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

Held under the theme 'Knowledge: Navigating Crises in a Changing World', the summit was attended by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. It was organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Speaking at the summit, British economist Paul Collier highlighted how education and knowledge can shape a community's ability to recover from economic shocks. Sharing his personal experience, Collier said he grew up in Sheffield, an industrial city known for its steel industry, in a family where both his parents had left school at the age of 12. “I’m first-generation, transformed by education,” he said.

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He recalled that Sheffield lost more than 50,000 steel and engineering jobs between 1980 and 1983, and that “recovery has taken decades”. “The same economic shock can produce very different outcomes,” he said. “The difference often lies in one thing: knowledge, and the capacity to apply it so that you can adapt.”

How is the knowledge measured?

The index measures knowledge across six dimensions. It finds a world “divided by knowledge gaps”, with the widest gaps in research, development and innovation. Artificial intelligence is spreading fastest where knowledge systems are already strongest. High-skilled jobs make up about 8.5 per cent of employment in low-income countries, compared with more than 40 per cent in high-income countries.

The GKI is part of the UNDP-MBRF Knowledge Project, which also includes the Knowledge Summit and the Future Skills Academy for young people.

‘No room for failure’

Dr Abdallah Al Dardari, Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Arab States, said the region faces “accumulative and consecutive crises”. He listed climate-driven food price rises in one of the world’s largest food-importing regions, rising debt costs from high interest rates, and damage to infrastructure, exports and oil production.

“Knowledge shapes the form of recovery, the speed of recovery, and the shape countries will be in after these crises,” he said. He added that the UAE “has come a long way”, but the wider region still needs higher productivity and more economic diversification. UNDP and MBRF are working to link the GKI with culture and sports indices to support evidence-based policy.

“Either we all succeed together or fail together,” he said. “However, since we are in Dubai, there is no room for failure.”

Knowledge Award winners

The ninth Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Award focused on renewable energy, biodiversity conservation and environmental awareness among children and youth.

Sheikha Latifa and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, presented the awards toProfessor Henry Snaith, for improving solar power generation,Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, for his research on the economics of poverty, nutrition and the environment and The Green Olympiad of The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), India, for its contribution to global sustainability literacy, accepted by Dr Vibha Dhawan.