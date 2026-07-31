Back-to-school shopping: UAE releases public school uniform guide for 2026-2027

With just a month to go before students head back to classrooms, parents across the UAE have one more item to tick off their back-to-school checklist.

The Ministry of Education has released its official School Uniform Guide for the 2026-2027 academic year, detailing the approved uniforms for government school students from kindergarten to Grade 12, along with prices and authorised sales outlets across the country.

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The guide is designed to help families prepare ahead of the first day of school on August 31, ensuring students arrive wearing the correct uniform for their grade and educational stage. It includes illustrations of every approved design, pricing for each item, and information on where uniforms can be purchased.

According to the ministry, the uniforms have been designed to reflect the UAE’s national and educational values while remaining practical for students of different ages and suitable for daily school activities. The guide also aims to provide parents and schools with a single reference to avoid confusion when purchasing uniforms before the start of term.

Government school uniforms will be available through approved LuLu Hypermarket outlets across the UAE, as well as designated locations serving more remote communities, giving families multiple options to complete their back-to-school shopping before classes resume.

The publication of the guide comes as schools and families enter the final stretch of preparations for the new academic year, with thousands of students expected to return to campuses at the end of August. The 2026-2027 academic calendar sets the winter break from December 14 to January 1, the spring break from April 5 to April 9, and the end of the school year on July 2, 2027.