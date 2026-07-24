Photos: UAE President receives outstanding graduates, wishes them success

The UAE President welcomed outstanding graduates of the academic year 2025-26, in a move to acknowledge these students' efforts and support their endeavours.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan shared heartfelt images from the gathering and emphasised the value to education to the country.

He said: "Education remains a cornerstone of the UAE’s continued development, and teachers and families are essential partners in supporting students’ lifelong pursuit of knowledge."

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The leader continued to wish them success and commended the "tireless efforts of our nation’s educators in enabling their learning journey." Take a look at some photographs from the gathering below:

The nation's commitment to education can be seen across metrics. Recently, the UAE strengthened its position as a global study destination, with four cities featuring in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings and Abu Dhabi emerging as the biggest riser among Emirati cities.

Abu Dhabi climbed eight places to 72nd globally, while Dubai ranked 79th overall and secured an impressive fifth place worldwide for Student Voice — a measure based on feedback from international students.

The latest rankings highlight a trend increasingly visible across the country: students value the UAE's safety, diversity, lifestyle and overall study experience. While the global reputation and scale of its universities are still developing, the country's appeal among students continues to grow.