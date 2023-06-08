UAE President issues law establishing new academy for childhood development in Abu Dhabi

Registrations will open this month for its first study programmes, which will start in September

Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 4:48 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 4:49 PM

A new learning institution for childhood development shall be established in Abu Dhabi under a new law.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has issued the law to set up the National Academy for Childhood Development, as part of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

The academy aims to offer education, training and lifelong learning programmes related to childhood affairs, child development, and children’s care, while preserving the UAE’s values and national identity. It also seeks to provide the appropriate academic and training environment for its learners, in order to contribute to the development of their knowledge and skills in various child development areas, in coordination with the competent authorities and in line with applicable laws.

Its mandate, as per law, includes establishing a distinguished academic and training system by developing educational and training programmes related to childhood affairs, child development and care in line with the strategic plan for the social sector in Abu Dhabi.

The academy will grant academic certificates and degrees in accordance with applicable laws, and provide consultations, information and other related services.

The National Academy for Childhood Development in Abu Dhabi will begin accepting registrations this month (June) for its first study programmes commencing in the new academic year in September 2023.

As per the law, the academy will also conduct academic and applied research in relation to its scope of work, and organise and take part in conferences, seminars and workshops.

In coordination with the competent authorities, the academy will build and develop partnerships, enter into agreements and MoUs, and engage in collaboration and knowledge-sharing activities with relevant entities. It will coordinate with the competent authorities to develop recruitment and employment systems and facilitate learners’ employment.

The academy will present recommendations on the development of relevant academic and training programmes offered in the UAE, and will promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in projects and initiatives related to its mandate.

