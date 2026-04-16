UAE postpones school bus services as in-person learning resumes; subject to weekly review

UAE's Ministry of Education has announced that school bus operations for all and private nurseries, kindergartens, and schools will be postponed during the "current phase".

Students across the UAE will begin returning to in-person learning from Monday, April 20, marking a significant shift back to classrooms after more than a month of distance education.

On Thursday, April 16, the authority said that this will allow for "completion of operational readiness".

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This measure, the ministry clarified, will be subject to weekly review in coordination with the relevant authorities.

They have added that any updates regarding the resumption of school bus services will be announced through official, approved channels.

Schools moved to distance learning as a precautionary measure caused by security concerns amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

Distance learning began on March 2 following attacks linked to the ongoing conflict.

It was initially temporary but extended in phases as authorities prioritised student and staff safety. The current return follows a ceasefire.