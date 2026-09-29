Planning to study abroad? UAE students get new university, counselling, visa support

For UAE students looking at universities overseas, choosing a course and institution is only one part of the journey. From understanding entry requirements and preparing documents to navigating student visa applications, families can face a long list of decisions before a student finally leaves the country.

A new collaboration between VFS Education Services and UAE education payments platform 'Skiply' aims to bring some of these services closer together, combining education counselling and student mobility support with a digital platform.

Speaking on the sidelines of the KT Uni Expo on Tuesday, Amit Saincher, Head of Education, Skilling & Mobility Academy, VFS Global, said the partnership is intended to make international education more accessible and easier to navigate for students and families.

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“At VFS Education Services, we are committed to making international education more accessible, informed and seamless for students and families. Through our collaboration with Skiply, we are combining trusted education and student mobility expertise with a digital-first platform to help students explore global education opportunities with confidence.”

He said the collaboration focuses on connecting different stages of the student journey, from exploring options to admissions and visa guidance.

“Together, we aim to provide easier access to education counselling, university admissions support and visa guidance, creating a more connected and convenient student journey from aspiration to enrolment.”

VFS Education Services, part of VFS Global, aims to support international student mobility, offering personalised counselling, country-specific document guidance, application support, document uploads and assistance with biometric appointments.

It operates visa application services for multiple governments, but visa decisions are made by the relevant authorities, not VFS Global.

Focus on an end-to-end student journey

Saincher reiterated that VFS Education Services was developed around the idea of supporting students across several stages of their international education plans.

“We have in the last couple of years launched VFS Education Services, where we are looking at a student journey from student mobility to what the student would require in terms of the skill set to go outside, the counselling that is required, tying up with universities at the same time ensuring that there is visa support also that is given to the student whilst we are doing this entire journey.”

He said the service was also created in response to concerns around students receiving incomplete or inaccurate information during the overseas education and visa process.

“So, our aim to launch this ‘Student Visa Concierge Service’, was to ensure that we have a secure and transparent mobility system for all the students.”

VFS Education Services currently works with universities and education partners across destinations including Europe, India and the US.

Students urged to start planning early

For families in the UAE considering overseas undergraduate education, Saincher said preparation should begin well before final school results are released.

“Normally, admissions go through immediately after a student’s Grade 12/Year 13 results are out, which are released around August, or a little before that. So ideally, preparation should start from the previous year, because some universities have decision deadlines as early as December or January.”

He also highlighted accuracy as a key issue when students begin preparing applications.

“I think most (common mistake) that we see is that the data that is required is not put in accurately.”

For families, he said the starting point should be matching a student's academic profile and aspirations with the requirements of the course and university.

“The main issue is that students and parents have to align where they see the best (university) match.

"Matching those credentials will create the right career pathway for the student,” he added.