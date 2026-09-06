Save Dh300: UAE parents swap textbooks, donate uniforms to cut back-to-school costs

Parents in the UAE are exchanging textbooks and donating barely used uniforms in a bid to cut costs and stay sustainable. From WhatsApp groups to websites, there are several platforms that are making it easier for parents to do this.

Dubai resident Rashi has set up a platform called Step Up to help parents around the UAE to donate or buy second-hand uniforms. She said she started the initiative after her two children began outgrowing their barely used uniforms.

“I worked in the fashion industry, and I know that recycling these uniforms or donating them to poorer countries has a certain carbon footprint,” she told Khaleej Times. “A lot of these uniforms are in perfect condition and can be given a second lift.” The initiative's website says that only 1 per cent of clothes are recycled into new garments and that each garment reused saves 2700 litres of water.

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The platform’s website lists over 100 uniforms from various schools around the UAE, with their sizes listed. Prices start from Dh15. First started in August 2025, Step Up has gained popularity with parents and according to Rashi, the platform offers pick up services for collecting the uniforms.

Save Dh300

In some cases, schools support their parent community to facilitate these exchanges. Mohammed Iqbal, whose children study at the Cambridge International School in Dubai, said that she has been buying second-hand textbooks for his children for two years now. “There is a Telegram group that has been set up by the parent committee which allows parents to sell their used books or exchange their books,” he said. “It has been facilitated by school and is a huge help to the parents.”

He added that with over 400 members in the group, it was easy for parents to buy the books their children want from other parents. “In the last two years, I have saved at least Dh300 for both my kids by buying secondhand books,” he said. “New books are expensive. Buying these secondhand books really helps for the back-to-school budget and is sustainable for the environment.”

Parent volunteers

In some cases, volunteers help support these exchanges. At the Safa Community School in Dubai, parents have the opportunity to donate their used uniforms. Parent Sadia Anwar said that the initiative which began as a Whatsapp group now has a spot at school. “The school has allocated a small space to store the donated uniforms,” she said. “This gives the parents the opportunity to go in there and look through the collection as well. Two school mums volunteer there and man the store.”

She said the initiative has been extremely helpful for her. “My daughter outgrows her uniform very quickly and it just felt not right donating barely used uniforms,” she said. “So I started donating it to the school initiative. Last year, I was also able to get some sports jerseys from the store. It was incredibly helpful as I didn’t have to spend over Dh100 per jersey.”

With back-to-school costs rising, these initiatives are proving that saving money and saving the planet can go hand in hand.