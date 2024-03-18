UAE: Parents spend up to Dh5,000 for spring camps for children

Karina Shashkova with her family. (Right) Uma Bhattathiripad's children. Photos: Supplied

As the spring break draws near, parents in the UAE are becoming increasingly concerned about discovering budget-friendly activities to occupy their children.

The break, followed by Eid Al Fitr holidays, will commence on March 25, with schools scheduled to reopen on April 15.

Many have voiced their concerns regarding the steep expenses linked with these camps, which frequently pose challenges in enrolling their children.

Some parents are even inclined to seek alternatives, opting to keep their kids at home rather than selecting these costly camps, which might not substantially enhance their child's educational progress.

But, for the majority of working parents, keeping their wards at home is not really an option.

Challenges of working parents

Uma Bhattathiripad, with two children aged 10 and 4, is still deciding on the best camp to send her kids to. Despite having a nanny at home, ensuring her children remain engaged in productive activities poses a challenge for this busy working mother.

She said: “I am worried about the fact that they will be glued to their devices. That’s a massive issue and that’s the reason we are pushing them off to spring camps. Camps also help in having consistency in their routine, especially for the younger ones.”

Bhattathiripad added: “I think if, at this age the routine breaks, it’s very difficult for them to go back. They don’t really understand how holidays and school terms work. These camps provide collaborative interaction and social opportunities, especially for young children. For the older ones, physical activity is very important. My older child tends to laze around a lot otherwise. It’s very difficult to incorporate physical activity into their day if there is no camp structure. So, when I am choosing a camp, it tends to be very sports-oriented with as many physical activities as possible. This way he can try out new sports and can identify what he wants to do in the future.”

But all this she says comes at a hefty cost which she and her husband factor in at the beginning of the school year.

“For both our kids, for two weeks, including transportation costs, it turns out to be around Dh3,500. It is steep but it means that they have that routine of getting on a bus and going to school, taking their lunch boxes with them, and coming back in the afternoon.”

Budget camp costs as annual education expenses

She explained the idea is to maintain a similar schedule as a school experience. “But that’s the cost that you to have pay.”

“We budget it as part of our annual education expenses. Even when we calculate the annual fees, we add all the accounts into it and that becomes a part of our budgeting at the beginning of the year. It’s not optional any more. It’s set in stone. There is no option except that we are financially prepared for it and we mentally ensure that the costs are factored in.”

While there are moderately priced spring camps available, starting at Dh311 per week, parents continuously seek options that offer a broader range of activities.

The more desirable camps, which promise unique learning opportunities and entertainment experiences for children, come at a higher price of Dh770 per week, amounting to Dh1,540 for two weeks.

Dh5,000 for three children

Similarly, Kazakh national Karina Shashkova, a mother of three school-aged children pointed out that she will have to spend up to Dh5,000 for her three children.

“I’m putting my two primary-school-age boys to a football camp and my little girl will be going to a camp in her school. She will be going to a Russian language camp as we feel she needs more practice. Camps are expensive but parents really are not left with much of a choice. I also feel four hours a bit too short for the money they charge,” said Shashkova.

She reiterates there is no alternative as it’s crucial to keep children engaged in productive activities

“For my two boys, I’ll be paying Dh2,400 for two weeks. For my daughter who is only 3.5 years old, I’ll be paying around Dh250 per day as prices are always higher for younger children. She will be at the camp from 9am to 12pm only. This effectively means I’ll be paying Dh2500 for her,” added Shashkova.

Fasting children opt out of camps

Meanwhile, numerous parents opt out of sending their children to any camps due to their kids fasting during Ramadan, which coincides with the spring break this year.

Palestinian expat Aisha Kahlil said: “Typically, I enroll my children in summer camps. However, since my older child is observing the fast, I've decided against sending any of them to a camp. Additionally, I find these camps to be excessively costly and lacking significant long-term value. Managing transportation to and from camps during Ramadan also poses challenges. My alternative plan for this year involves providing my 10-year-old with stimulating educational worksheets to work on. As for my six-year-old daughter, I intend to purchase engaging DIY kits and other craft materials to ensure she remains occupied and entertained.”

