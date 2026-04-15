UAE nurseries to reopen: Dubai sets strict safety checks ahead of children's return

Nurseries in Dubai must complete a mandatory orientation before welcoming students back, as part of strict reopening protocols ahead of a phased return to in-person learning starting this week.

On Tuesday, the UAE's Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council signalled a phased resumption of early childhood education nationwide, but emphasised the importance of preparedness and compliance.

Following this announcement, Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) said that nurseries in the emirate are set for a gradual return to on-site learning starting Thursday (April 16).

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As nurseries in the UAE prepare to reopen, the focus is shifting beyond operations to the reintegration of children. Staff training, emergency readiness, and enhanced safety measures in the facilities have been prioritised to support children's health and emotional well-being. A gradual reintroduction of routines will help young learners comfortably readjust.

Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries and Chairman of the Dubai Nursery Business Group, said the sector has welcomed the move, noting operators are awaiting final clearances. "We have already submitted our application to reopen and are awaiting KHDA's approval, which we understand is conditional on compliance with the Dubai school Reopening Protocols and attendance at a mandatory orientation session. We are ready."

She added that preparations have been ongoing since closures began: "The infrastructure for safe operations has always been in place. Before reopening, we reviewed and updated our crisis management protocols, including shelter-in-place procedures by age group, parent communication systems, and age-specific wellbeing support."

Nursery operators said the biggest challenge is catering to an age group for whom screen-based learning is not natural.

"The teachers have been in touch with the children throughout the closure, through online classes and home visits. When these children walk back into their nursery, they will see familiar faces. That continuity is one of the most important safety measures we can offer.”

Reintegration, not curriculum, takes priority

Educators emphasised the focus has shifted from academics to helping children readjust to structured environments and peer interactions.

Mankani noted that the transition back will centre on rebuilding comfort and routine. “The first days back will not be about curriculum — it will be about reconnection, reassurance, and rebuilding the sense of safety that a nursery provides.”

Shifa Yusuff Ali, CEO and Founder of IdeaCrate, echoed this, emphasising the importance of how children experience the return. “Alongside health and safety protocols and staff training, we are implementing staggered reintegration, parent orientation sessions, and gradual classroom acclimatisation so children can settle back into routine at a pace that feels secure.”

She pointed out that young children are sensitive to changes in routine. “What feels like a temporary adjustment to an adult can feel far more significant to a two or three-year-old; our response has been to protect continuity wherever we can.”

Safety measures and gradual routines in place

Across nurseries, enhanced cleaning, staff preparedness, and phased transitions are forming the backbone of reopening plans.

Dr Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery & Teacher Training Centre, said centres are ready to welcome children back with enhanced measures in place. “The reopening will take place in phases to ensure a smooth and safe transition for young children.”

She noted that both physical safety and emotional well-being are being prioritised. “Enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures have been implemented… while staff training and emergency readiness have been strengthened to support children’s health, safety, and emotional wellbeing.”

A gradual reintroduction of daily routines is also key to easing children back into nursery life. “There will also be a gradual reintroduction of routines to help children comfortably readjust to the nursery environment.”