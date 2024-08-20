E-Paper

UAE: Nearly 2,000 teachers hired by largest private school operator

The group will also open two new schools for students, apart from adding new seats to several of its schools to meet the increasing demand

by

Nasreen Abdulla
Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 3:25 PM

Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

The largest private school operator in the UAE has hired almost 2,000 teachers as part of back-to-school preparations. This was revealed by Dino Varkey, the group chief executive officer of GEMS Education.

“We have hired 1,850 new teaching recruits,” he said at a media round-table held in Dubai on Tuesday. “This is slightly less than the number of teachers we hired last year because we have done a good job of retaining our staff.”


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The group will also open two new schools for students, apart from adding new seats to several of its schools to meet the increasing demand. “We have a branch of GEMS Founders opening in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City as well as one in Dubai South,” said Varkey. “The Founders model has been extremely successful and we have seen a lot of demand for it.”


One of the schools that will offer additional places for this academic year is GEMS World Academy, which has opened a new building for its senior school. “The new site is very close to the existing building,” said Dr Saima Rana, deputy CEO of GEMS Education. “It will look after Grades 9 through to Grade 12. This will add an additional 1,200 seats to the school. Last year, we had a huge waiting list of students and we could see that there was a demand. That is why we decided to add more places to meet this demand.”

Nasreen Abdulla
Nasreen Abdulla

